A total of 82 soccer ultras from the Riazor Blues and the Frente Atlético are sitting on the bench starting today for participating in the massive fight in which Deportivo La Coruña fan Francisco Javier Romero Taboada died exactly eight years ago. Jimmy, of whose death in the surroundings of the Vicente Calderón, the already demolished stadium of Atlético de Madrid, no one is guilty. The prosecutor asks for penalties ranging from six months to two and a half years in prison for the fans, although it is likely that the parties will reach agreements to obtain a reduction in sentences that avoid going to prison.

The trial is being held in three judicial offices in three different cities, connected by videoconference, for security reasons. The bulk of the accused, 50 fans of the Athletic Front, will sit in Criminal Court number 23 in Madrid, while another 20 will be tried from Coruña and another ten, from the Gijón courts. There will be a total of 18 sessions, although they could be reduced if they reach agreements with the prosecutor before an acknowledgment of the facts.

The events that are now being judged occurred on November 30, 2014, when fans of the Frente Atlético and Riazor Blues, with contrary political ideologies (the former are from the extreme right and the latter are from the extreme left) “convened on social networks ( …) with the sole motivation of demonstrating to the other group the primacy of their team and the ideology with which they identify themselves”.

Ultras of Deportivo de la Coruña pay tribute to the fan killed in 2014. SANCHOFOTO (AS DAILY)

There, the defendants “attacked each other” in a “violent, confused, random and tumultuous way” acting “at all times in a group” and “some of them carrying prohibited weapons and dangerous instruments such as wooden sticks, aluminum sticks, batons, bats penknives, carabiners, extendable fenders”, an “extreme known and accepted by all participants”.

Many of the defendants and several police officers were injured in that fight in which Jimmy died, and to date the material records of his death have not been found. This last piece is pending for the Madrid Court to decide whether to archive it definitively, once the judge did not prosecute anyone for the death because she did not have sufficient evidence to do so.

Although the trial for the massive fight begins today with the previous questions, it is possible that many of the defendants will not spend even a day on the bench because they are willing to reach an agreement with the Public Ministry, although this point will be confirmed at the beginning of the trial, reports Efe. All the defendants are on provisional release. On the other hand, the National Professional Soccer League asks the defendants for up to three and a half years in prison and fines of up to 117,000 euros, as stated in the order to open the oral trial.