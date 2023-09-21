The number of citizens working in the private and banking sectors has reached more than 82 thousand male and female citizens working in more than 17 thousand companies.

A statement by the Emirates Competitiveness Council for Competitiveness yesterday, on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of its establishment and the launch of the “Nafis” program, said that approximately 52 thousand male and female citizens joined the private sector after the launch of “Nafis,” and the number of private companies currently employing citizens exceeds 17,000. During the last two years, the “Nafes” electronic platform has provided more than 32,000 job opportunities, with the presence of about 11,000 partners from the private sector, and more than 61,000 male and female citizens working in the private sector currently benefit from “Nafes” support.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, praised the extent of the achievements achieved during the past few years, which came with unlimited support from the leadership, which paid special attention to the Emiratisation file, and provided all means of support to provide success and achieve the achievements we see, stressing that what he presented The Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Office, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, and members of the Board of Directors, in this file had the greatest impact on what was achieved. Success and achievement, through continuous and diligent follow-up, providing means of success, harnessing all capabilities, and overcoming any difficulties.

Al Mazrouei added that what the Emirati Competitiveness Council and the “NAFES” program have achieved is not limited to numbers and statistics only, but extends to many strategic achievements that support the Council’s objectives, such as making a number of amendments since the beginning of the “NAFES” program to increase flexibility and keep pace with the development of the Emirati labor market. This is done by reviewing policies, eligibility conditions, and scope of coverage, and issuing decisions and amendments to serve citizens in the private sector with the aim of expanding the benefit of the program to include the largest possible number of citizens. The annual “Nafes Award” was also launched to motivate and honor distinguished individuals and companies, and the “Nafes Youth Council” initiative was launched. To be a bridge for direct and effective communication with society and young citizens, in addition to the “Nafes Leadership Programme” that supports qualified cadres to assume jobs and leadership positions in their employers in the private sector.

He stressed the Council’s intention during the coming period to increase cooperation efforts with this vital sector in advancing development and developing the capabilities of national human resources, to enable them to contribute to the progress of the national economy and the successes it achieves.

For her part, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs and the Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, said that “Nafis” has contributed to changing the lives of more than 82,000 male and female citizens working in more than 17,000 companies in the private sector, turning their ambitions into reality, and she called on the youth. Those entering the labor market must register on the “Nafis” platform, to explore the professional opportunities and training programs available, in order to embark on a real change in their professional lives.

Over the course of two years, Nafs witnessed many updates and improvements as part of its keenness to provide the best features and benefits to beneficiaries. It provided two packages of support programs for citizens. The first specialized in financial support programs that included the program to support citizens’ salaries, the temporary support program, and allowances for the children of workers in the private sector. In addition to a subscription program, on-the-job training programs, and financial support for an experience and benefits program.

While the second package, which was launched in March 2022, included a group of training programs, most notably the competency and development program for medical and health sector cadres, in addition to the vocational guidance program, and other programs implemented in partnership with leading academic and training institutions and a group of leading universities in various parts of the country.

“Nafis” also recently launched a program to improve leadership skills, “Nafis Leadership Program.” Today, “Nafis” has become a bridge linking ambitions and reality, and a symbol of pioneering national achievement, which places the citizen at the heart of its efforts, and is keen to give them the decent life and prosperous future to which they aspire.

