According to a new study, A whopping 82% of US gamers made in-game purchases in freemium titles in 2023 . This is according to Comscore’s State of Gaming Report 2024, published in collaboration with the in-game advertising platform Anzu. This is a huge amount, which makes it clear why microtransactions are considered the dominant monetization system of the video game market in absolute terms.

Main market

The study also found that 62% of adults over 18 play video gameswith millennials making up 49% of the segment followed by Gen Z at 13%. Of those surveyed, 77% play games across multiple platforms, with over a third regularly using a combination of consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

The First Descendant is a recent free-to-play game that has achieved huge success

In 2023, US players spent a total of 45 billion hours spent on gaming sites and appswith e-sports becoming an increasingly popular activity. An estimated 86% of Gen Z and 80% of millennials surveyed watch e-sports, while 53% of Gen Z and 61% of millennials said they engage with e-sports content.

“The State of Gaming Report 2024 showcases the cultural significance of gaming and the critical role that player behavior plays for brands looking to connect with this dynamic and passionate audience,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore.

In short, many people who would never buy a full game he has no problem buying a skin for his avatar in a free-to-play game, if we want to boil it down to the bare bones.