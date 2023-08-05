The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi revealed the success of the sustainable schools initiative in training more than 4,000 teachers, implementing 2,081 community awareness projects, and involving 213,469 students in field trips, while statistics showed that more than 82% of registered schools recycled their waste, and used 59 % of schools have energy-saving equipment and technologies, and 55% of schools convert their organic waste into fertilizer, confirming the success of the initiative in bringing about tangible change and instilling positive environmental behavior in the educational field.

The Authority confirmed the success of the schools registered in the Sustainable Schools Initiative in integrating the four components of the Sustainable Schools Initiative into the core of their schools’ activities, as it carries out regular green school audits, conducts field trips, organizes training courses for trainers to become among the best environmental teachers, and also has environmental clubs that carry out internal activities and projects. community to contribute positively to environmental protection.

Sustainable Schools reports showed that 55% of schools registered in the initiative convert their organic waste into compost, more than 82% of schools recycle paper, plastic and metal waste, 81% of schools partially recycle their electronic waste, and 62% of schools reuse waste water. white and grey, and 59% of the registered schools use energy-efficient equipment and technologies.

The reports also showed that 17% of schools started using renewable energy, 73% of the average of all students in sustainable schools use mass transportation, 82% started planting local plants to enhance their green areas, and 96% of schools reduced water use, in addition to 90% of registered schools reduce the use of bottled water.

The authority stated that the main components of the sustainable schools initiative include auditing green schools, environmental clubs, training teachers, in addition to field trips, noting that the audit of green schools is a tool designed to help schools review their use of natural resources.

The authority confirmed that it seeks to include 700 schools from all over the country in the sustainable schools initiative by the end of this year.