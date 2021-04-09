Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The Emirates Horse Racing Authority at the Fencing Circuit at Meydan Racecourse organizes two horse auctions sponsored by Azizi Real Estate Development, with the participation of 82 horses of distinguished and well-known breeds.

Forty horses will be displayed at auction, including a luxurious, elite group, some of which reach 100 pounds. Among them will be “Lord Tenson”, son of the stallion, “West Voice”, and then the horse “God Forsen”, son of the stallion, “New Approach”.

The list of horses on display includes more horses that descend from famous breeds. Twelve horses from the legendary stallion «Dabawi», of which «Boccaccio» stand out, are participating. The list also includes the offspring of the late stallion «Shmardel». The second auction contains 42 horses, including a selection of the finest breeds, headed by Ibn al-Fahal “Oxygen Rit”, the horse “Rodini”, who has a classification of (105) and has a good record of results, along with the son of the stallion “Des Order Homer” the horse “Quip », And it is also classified (105).

The auction also includes “Mazzini” Ibn Al Fahal “Oxide and Excel”, “Fajaj” son of “Don Abruch”, and “Janoubi” son of “Silvano”, in addition to the distinguished son of “Shmardel” “Mystic Moon”, and all of these horses are classified To (100).