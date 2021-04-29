The Sharjah Special Education Authority confirmed that it is committed to its duties towards students and schools to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, and to provide a healthy environment to ensure a safe and permanent return to schools, noting that the percentage of educational and administrative staff who received the first dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine has reached It reached 82.2%, while the percentage of those who received the second dose of the vaccine reached more than 70.3% of the total number of workers in private schools in the Emirate.

She explained that the private schools of Sharjah, which apply the ministerial curriculum, received students who chose direct and hybrid education on April 18, while other curriculum schools received them on April 11, pointing to the directive to schools to adhere to the precautionary measures to ensure safe return to schools, which includes taking the vaccine for students. Over 16 years of age, wearing a muzzle throughout school hours, maintaining a distance of two meters between students and administrators, and continuous sterilization, to limit the spread of the virus.

She indicated that she is committed to cooperating with private schools in providing a safe school environment for students, pointing to coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in providing doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine for workers in its educational institutions, who in turn proceeded to go to the vaccination centers to receive the doses.

She stated that, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, she is making great efforts to move forward in the face of the pandemic and to provide a fertile educational environment that allows all students to complete their education, in a way that guarantees the achievement of the goals based on achieving high-level educational outcomes, and achieving health safety for all under the current circumstances.

She pointed out that the guide that it distributed to private schools is considered a road map for schools and students, to reach a safe, healthy environment for them, their families, and for administrative and functional staff, and ensures the successful completion of the school year, despite the challenges and repercussions that accompanied the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

She indicated that the authority’s supervisory teams periodically organize inspection visits to schools and nurseries to ensure their compliance with the precautionary measures mentioned in the guideline, such as mandatory laboratory examinations for functional staff, sterilization of school classrooms and the various tools used in them.





