In Russia, over the past day, 8164 new cases of coronavirus were detected. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,718,854 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 85 regions. The operational headquarters announced this in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (1996), St. Petersburg (687) and the Moscow region (562). Least of all – in Tuva (2), the Jewish Autonomous Region (1) and the Altai Republic (1).

The daily mortality rate was 379, the total – 106 307.

During the day, 9,631 people recovered, since the beginning of the pandemic – 4,343,229.