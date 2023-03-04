United States.- An extraordinary feat is what has been achieved Tom Brownan engineer 81 year old retired chemist that began a long journey to save dozens of varieties of apples that were about to become extinct.

The mission of Tom Brown began in the 1990s, when he began preserving apple varieties in his orchard called Heritage Apples in Clemmons, North Carolina, USAwhere after more than 20 years it has managed to recover 1,200 varieties of apples.

Tom’s concern for recovering extinct apples arose after he learned about “heritage apples”, apple trees that had been preserved by a few for their wonderful characteristics.

In his search for several years, man has managed to see apples of pink, dark green, black, purple, and other varieties that have never heard their name before and have not been seen for decades or even centuries.

According to the American newspaper, theorganicmagazine. This magical combination of flavors that he discovered, was what led Brown to meet the horticulturist Marurice Marshall, who had in his possession a rare variety of apple, since it had disappeared from the markets in the 1940s.

Fascinated by the horticulturist’s job, the retired engineer decided his retirement hobby would be “look for lost apples”.

During the process, Bruna learned farming methods to identify, clone, and graft small apple trees. In the search for him, the man began to inquire about old apple orchards and places where it was mentioned that old, unusual and little valued apple varieties still existed.

This hobby became a joy to Tom Brown, who considered his joy to be knowing that he was helping to preserve the agricultural heritage of the land.