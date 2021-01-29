Official statistics revealed that the tuition fees for distinguished private schools in Abu Dhabi ranged between 31 thousand dirhams and 81 thousand and 452 dirhams, while the number of private schools that obtained a “distinguished” evaluation in the results of the “Irtiqa” program for inspecting private schools in the emirate reached nine schools, Out of the 191 schools that were evaluated.

The list of private school fees in the emirate showed a difference in the tuition fees for 225 schools (the number of schools is calculated based on the curriculum, because of the difference in curriculum fees in the same school), as it showed that 58 schools have tuition fees of less than 10 thousand dirhams, while the fees for 54 schools ranged between 10 Thousands and less than 20 thousand dirhams, and fees for 47 schools ranged between 20 thousand and less than 30 thousand dirhams, and 31 schools ranged between 30 thousand and 40 thousand dirhams. Fees for 35 private schools increased to 40,000 dirhams.

The Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed its endeavor to build a high-quality educational system based on encouraging innovation and excellence, and contributing to preparing students to face future challenges through programs, initiatives and regulations that elevate the educational process and its outputs from kindergarten to the end of secondary school, pointing to its keenness to provide a group of Schools meet the needs of different segments of society, suit their cultural backgrounds, and respond to the diverse aspirations of parents.

The department adopts five basic criteria for increasing tuition fees, including sub-criteria, and focuses mainly on the school’s performance in “Irtiqa” reports, the percentage of investment in the teaching, technical and administrative cadres in terms of salaries and professional development, the percentage of teacher retention, the percentage of investment in the building and the equipment, in addition to the percentage Registered students of people of determination, and the percentage of employees who are citizens of the state, whether in administrative or teaching bodies.

The department confirmed that it is pursuing a clear and transparent policy to regulate fees for both private schools and parents, to ensure that the tuition fees reflect the quality of education, noting that it takes into account conducting a financial study using the financial form issued by it for this purpose, and comparing school fees with school fees of a quality approach. And similar curricula to it, with the evaluation of the school’s general effectiveness in the most recent evaluation report, in addition to the cost of school facilities and services, and to ensure that no fees are set that enable the school to achieve excessive profits, affirming its refusal to prioritize the commercial interest over the quality of education.

The department indicated that the school must obtain its approval regarding school fees, payment schedules, and payment procedures, before announcing them to parents, and before proceeding with their collection.

She said that new schools or branches must include school fees in the application for a temporary school license, so that the fees are subject to her approval, with the need to submit a full financial study using the financial form issued by the department, provided that the study includes all information about the proposed school fees, profitability, and expenditures. Operational, and projected capital expenditures.

It is worth noting that the list of inspection results for private schools (2019-2020) showed that nine private schools received an “excellent” evaluation, 23 schools received a “very good” rating, 73 schools received a “good” rating, and 85 schools received an “acceptable” rating. And one school has a “weak” rating.

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed the adoption of a clear approach to organizing tuition fees, noting that it has defined a number of conditions for schools wishing to apply for approval to increase their school fees, including completing the financial form to increase fees, and demonstrating an improvement in the school’s overall effectiveness.

The department indicated that the conditions also include completing the school development plans and the professional development program, based on the results of the general inspection and evaluation, and providing evidence regarding the investment that has been made to achieve development in the school, the absence of violations or warnings issued against the school, the validity of the school license, and the creation of an increase In the salaries of school employees.

