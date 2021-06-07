Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The “Annual Survey of Environmental Awareness and Behavior in the UAE 2020”, conducted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, revealed that the general environmental awareness rate in the UAE community has increased from 77% in 2018 to 81% in 2020, where the rate of increase during the past year reached 4 %. The survey conducted annually by the Ministry, in cooperation with its strategic partners from the concerned government agencies at the state level, includes 8 community segments, with the aim of measuring environmental awareness rates to enhance the drawing up of plans and strategies for awareness work and increase the participation rate of community groups in working for the environment.The results of the survey showed that The percentage of environmental awareness among government sector employees amounted to 81%, the percentage of environmental awareness among school students reached 83%, the percentage of environmental awareness among university students reached 83%, the percentage of environmental awareness among industrial establishments amounted to 77%, and the percentage of environmental awareness among business institutions amounted to 79% And the environmental awareness of the fishermen community reached 83%, and the environmental awareness of the farmers community reached 82%, while the environmental awareness of education staff in particular was 81%.

Nawal Al-Ruwaihi

raising awareness

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment attributed the cause of the increase recorded by the 2020 survey to the efforts to promote environmental awareness that the ministry has made extensively in cooperation with its strategic partners from government and private sector entities and institutions, in addition to the results achieved by the initiatives and efforts made by the concerned authorities in the UAE over the past years. Concrete reflected in the development of levels of environmental awareness and behavior of the community.

strategic priorities

Nawal Al-Ruwaihi, Director of the Government Communications Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said in statements to Al-Ittihad that educating and raising levels of awareness of the risks of unsustainable behavior and behavior towards the environment and its resources, and introducing the legal rules that govern the human relationship with the environment and its components, is one of the main pillars and strategic priorities. In efforts to achieve environmental sustainability at the national level, and the common denominator of all of them.

Al-Ruwaihi pointed out that the ministry’s intensification of its efforts in the field of promoting environmental awareness and its focus on it within its work strategy stems from keeping pace with and contributing to achieving the goals of the UAE vision, which sets the requirement to raise environmental awareness, especially in the areas of dealing with waste and enhancing air quality as one of the important goals to ensure achieving sustainability and creating a future It is better for current and future generations, and also enhances the country’s fulfillment of its international obligations represented in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Challenges

Al-Ruwaihi pointed out that the wide cultural diversity, multilingualism and levels of education represent the most important challenges faced by efforts to raise the levels of environmental education and awareness in the UAE, which hosts more than 200 nationalities, who come from different cultures and speak multiple languages, which makes the design of environmental education and awareness programs to reach them more complex.

She pointed out that the ministry, in cooperation with the concerned authorities from the public and private sectors, is working at an accelerated pace to meet these challenges by diversifying education and awareness programs and plans, and designing them in proportion to the characteristics that characterize the community, pointing out that the bulk of the education and awareness efforts focus on the category of School-age children and youth, but other groups have also had good luck, as there are educational and awareness programs for the business sector, housewives, farmers, fishermen, and others.

production and consumption

Al-Ruwaihi indicated that production and consumption patterns are one of the important factors in the emergence and exacerbation of environmental problems, and it is sufficient to indicate that the rates of energy and water consumption, waste generation and food waste despite their continuous decline in recent years, but they are still high compared to international rates, and therefore have focused The Ministry, in cooperation with its strategic partners, in its efforts to educate and raise awareness on rationalizing consumption as the main key in addressing these problems, also diversified education and awareness activities such as campaigns to clean the land and marine environment, rationalize the consumption of resources, especially water and energy, and reduce waste generation rates and levels of food waste, among others. Production and consumption patterns are a focus of the country’s celebrations of the National Environment Day in its last session, which lasted 3 years, specifically in the period between (2017-2019).

Several initiatives

Al-Ruwaihi mentioned that as part of the efforts made in the matter of environmental awareness, the concerned authorities in the country launched a wide range of initiatives, including the “sustainable schools” initiative, “sustainable universities”, “carbon ambassadors”, “heroes of the Emirates” and “youth from For Climate” and others, in addition to the launch of the UAE National Strategy for Environmental Education and Awareness (2015-2021), which the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment developed, in cooperation with its partners, in accordance with international standards and the expectations of the concerned parties in order to raise awareness and push individuals and groups to adopt a more responsible behavior towards Natural Resources.

national goals

Al-Ruwaihi pointed out that the first main objective in the national strategy for environmental awareness and education is to educate young people to lead the UAE towards a sustainable future. From this point of view, the state has given special attention to the youth category, and worked to develop their capabilities and rehabilitation, and provide all possible opportunities to involve them in the process of construction and development. The concerned authorities have also worked to develop the capabilities and skills of youth in the environmental field, in terms of education, education and awareness, through the launch of several awareness programs that were previously mentioned. They were also keen to expand their participation in local and international events and meetings, to develop their skills in managing dialogue and negotiations. Among the official delegations of the state in these meetings, in addition to the focus of the concerned authorities in the state from the wide presence of some influential youth on social media to deliver more awareness messages, and activate their role in leading many educational and awareness efforts, in addition to their participation as volunteers in environmental campaigns and forums that It deals with different environmental issues.