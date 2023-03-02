Dubai (Union)

The “Asian Tour of Tech Ball”, which is being hosted by Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, has started and is being held under the umbrella of the International Federation of the Game in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council until Sunday in Burj Park, next to Burj Khalifa.

The details of the tournament were announced during the press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General. In the International Federation of Tic-Ball (VTech), the athlete Khaled Al-Ali, the ambassador of Tic-Ball in the Middle East, the professional Hungarian player Lea Vasas, the two-time world champion, and Adel Nagomanov, CEO and owner of the Van Keepers Foundation that organizes the tournament.

81 male and female athletes from 16 countries will participate in the tournament, competing in three categories: men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Ali Omar said: “The championship is an important and distinctive addition to the annual sporting events in Dubai. We are not satisfied with organizing hundreds of events, but rather we are keen to add everything new and diversify sports through our distinguished and continuous relations with the organizers in various sports, in order to meet the needs of all groups of society of different nationalities.” It also serves the objectives of the Dubai Sports Council in encouraging the participation of the private sector in sports by organizing new tournaments and attracting international sporting events to Dubai.

Leah Vasas said: “I am happy to be in Dubai and to participate in this tournament, which is held next to the most famous and tallest tower in the world, which is the Burj Khalifa. I play soccer before.

Khaled Al-Ali said: “I thank the International Federation for organizing the tournament in Dubai, and I am happy to be part of this wonderful international event. The game of tick-ball is suitable for all athletes of different groups and ages, and hosting this tournament in the Emirates in general and Dubai in particular will give the community the opportunity to get to know This sport is rapidly spreading in different continents of the world, and there are many stars who practice it, and we hope that this sport will join the Olympic Games.