Russia’s ruler Putin is initiating a massive blockade of European media in his country. 81 media companies are affected.

Moscow – Russia In response to the broadcast ban on several Russian media outlets in Europe, Russia has placed 81 European media companies on a blacklist. The broadcast of the programs and access to the media websites will be blocked, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday (25th June) on his homepage. The German media have The mirror, The time and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung In Austria, the public broadcaster oRf and the Media Group Austria.

Putin blocks European media: response to Western steps against Kremlin propaganda

The German-French broadcaster Art is on the banned list. With a total of nine companies listed, France is the EU country most heavily sanctioned by Moscow.

In May, the EU states imposed sanctions against the Russian state news agency Ria Novostithe government newspaper Rossiskaya Gazetathe platform Voice of Europe and the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia which also includes a television station. This means that they are blocked throughout the EU. According to the EU states, however, the media and their employees are still allowed to work in the EU. The blocking came into force on Tuesday.

Putin bans 81 European media outlets for spreading alleged false reports

“This decision is another, albeit not surprising, step by Putin to suppress media diversity and thus keep his own population in the dark,” said the Austrian Foreign Ministry. The chargé d’affaires of the Russian embassy in Austria was summoned to the ministry.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow justified the blocking of European media on the one hand as a reaction to the EU’s measure, and on the other hand with the alleged spread of false reports about the war in Ukraine. If the EU lifts the restrictions on Russian media, Moscow would also be prepared to consider lifting the blockade.

In Russia, many media outlets that report critically on the policies of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and thousands of websites are blocked on the Internet. Like the blocked European media outlets, they can only be accessed using a VPN server, i.e. via a network connection that cannot be viewed from the outside and with which users can virtually change their location. Many journalists are in prison in Russia for allegedly discrediting the Russian army. The trial against the journalist Evan Gershkovich from the US daily newspaper Wall Street Journal for alleged espionage begins on Wednesday. (bb/dpa)