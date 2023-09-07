Murdered and fed to the pigs, that was the fate of Maria Chindamo in the southern Italian Vibo Valentia. The reason: wanting a new life with another man.

Seven years ago, 42-year-old entrepreneur Maria Chindamo disappeared without a trace. Three years later, police concluded she had been murdered, but her body was never found. Another two years later, a regretful optant tells what happened to the woman, she was kidnapped and killed and then fed to the pigs. What remained of her body was then run over with a tractor. Maria Chindamo had to disappear from the face of the earth.

The reason for the brutal murder? The 42-year-old woman was much too enterprising. She left her husband Vincenzo Punturiero in 2015, who could not cope with the breakup and committed suicide. Punturiero’s family blamed her for his death. When Chindamo also dared to post photos on social media with her new boyfriend a year after her ex’s suicide, the measure was full. She disappeared two days later. See also Adema is a minister 'without a mandate' and without money

81 arrests

According to the complainant, it was Chindamo’s neighbor who committed the murder together with his then underage son. With the knowledge and consent of the family of Maria’s ex, a family with ties to the ‘ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia.

On Thursday, police across Italy arrested 81 people suspected of involvement in the case. According to investigating judge Nicola Gratteri, the fact that Maria Chindamo managed the land that her children inherited after her ex’s death also played a major role in the murder. The freedom she allowed herself has never been forgiven. The violence of the crime is indicative of the anger that the murderer felt for her,” said Gratteri.

The freedom she allowed herself has never been forgiven. The violence of the crime is indicative of the anger the client felt towards her Investigating Judge Nicola Gratteri

See also Reader opinion Tahko Pihkala always wanted to act for the benefit of our people In the feudal structure of the ‘ndrangheta, the woman is often still seen as the property of the family into which she was married. Divorce is a disgrace to the man and his family and should be avoided at all costs or, if it does happen, avenged.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.