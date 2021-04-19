Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport revealed that 81.3% of taxis in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are environmentally friendly.

In response to Al-Ittihad’s questions, the Center stated that the taxi fleet in the emirate includes 1746 hybrid hybrid taxis and 3,452 taxis operating under the natural gas system, which has contributed to the development of a sustainable transport system, by reducing the carbon emissions resulting from the movement of taxis. It also achieved the desired economic and operational savings.

The center indicated that relying on natural gas taxis would achieve a 50% reduction in fuel consumption compared to regular vehicles of the same class. It also contributes to reducing carbon emissions, in addition to the comfort provided by the vehicle to the customer, without incurring the cost of an increase in the fees for using this type of vehicle for the customer, and the Integrated Transport Center confirmed that all taxis in Abu Dhabi are equipped with cameras and free internet access.

He explained that the total number of taxi vehicles in the emirate is now 6,390 taxi vehicles, all of which are equipped with tablets (mobile data units), through which there is a service to communicate with the driver through the center or his operating company.

The center emphasized that the most important focus is on achieving the safety and safety of the passenger and the driver, pointing out that achieving traffic safety for users of transport services in the emirate is one of the most important strategic objectives of the center, as it strives to provide an organized and comprehensive approach to traffic safety management on public roads. And assisting operators in defining the basic requirements for managing traffic safety on the roads and monitoring their performance, in order to ensure the reduction of traffic accidents rates on the roads.