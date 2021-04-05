The fact that Germans carried out massacres in Greece during World War II is undisputed – in contrast to the question of whether the Federal Republic is still obliged to provide financial compensation. Athens reaffirms its position.

A survivor of the 2011 massacre in the city of Distomo holds a candle and a newspaper clipping from 1948 in which he and his sister stand in front of the grave of their parents and brother, all three victims of the massacre. Image: Orestis Panagiotou / dpa

8th0 years after the German attack on Greece in World War II, the government in Athens reiterated its call for negotiations on reparations for the war damage caused. Shortly before the anniversary on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said that the issue of compensation was still open from a Greek point of view. “The question remains open until our demands have been met. These demands are valid and active and they are asserted by any means, ”said Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas of the German Press Agency on request. “Negotiations would make a very positive contribution to further promoting Greek-German relations.”

Greece had asked Germany in June 2019 – at that time under the left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – to negotiate reparations. In October this demand was rejected by the German side. The government of today’s Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis then reaffirmed in a diplomatic note in January 2020 that the reparation question was open to them.

Attack exactly 80 years ago

Germany invaded Greece and Yugoslavia on April 6, 1941. By 1944, the SS and the Wehrmacht had carried out numerous massacres in Greece. They called this retaliation for partisan attacks. Tens of thousands of Greek civilians were killed in the war.

A Greek parliamentary commission estimated the amount of war damage in the country caused by Germany at at least 289 billion euros – including a forced loan that Greece had to grant the Deutsche Reichsbank during the war.

For the federal government in Berlin, on the other hand, the reparations issue is legally and politically concluded with the Two-Plus-Four Treaty on the Foreign Policy Consequences of German Unity of 1990. In the treaty between the Federal Republic of Germany, the GDR and the four former occupying powers, the United States, the Soviet Union, France and Great Britain, reparations are not expressly mentioned. In addition, numerous states attacked and occupied by Nazi Germany, such as Greece and Poland, were not involved in the negotiations.

A Expert opinion of the scientific service of the In 2019, the Bundestag questioned the rejection of Greek reparation claims. “The position of the federal government is defensible under international law, but by no means mandatory,” said the document.