Today, Sunday, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Keela, announced that 804 new infections with the Coronavirus and three deaths were recorded among Palestinians during the past twenty-four hours.

The minister said that the Gaza Strip recorded 74 of the new injuries.

The Palestinian government imposes a partial closure from seven in the evening until six in the morning every day from Sunday to Thursday, and a complete closure on Friday and Saturday to counter the spread of the Corona virus.

According to the Ministry of Health database, the total number of HIV infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last March reached 189,853, of whom 176578 recovered and 2,128 died.