According to a new study, only one percent of all humans survived 800,000 years ago. Thanks to a new method, researchers identified the causes.

Kassel – At one point in the past, the human species was probably only close to extinction. According to a model in one studypublished August 31st in the magazine Science was published, the population of human ancestors collapsed 800,000 to 900,000 years ago. The researchers estimate that only 1,280 breeding individuals lived during this transition from the Early to Middle Pleistocene.

According to the study, about 98.7 percent of the population was lost at the beginning of this ancestral bottleneck, which lasted about 117,000 years. This is how the team of scientists from the USA, Italy and China explains the large gap that exists in the African and Eurasian fossil records.

Critically Endangered – New Method Can Detect “Bottlenecks” in Human Populations

During the Late Pleistocene, modern humans spread beyond the African continents and other human species such as Neanderthals began to die out. A Archaeological “sensational find” in Lower Saxony recently revealed new findings about the Neanderthals. People also appeared for the first time on the Australian continent and in America. And the climate was generally cold.

This era is best known for its vast sheets of ice and glaciers that moved around the planet. And so formed many of the lands we see on Earth today. In the new study, the team used a new method called “Fast Infinitesimal Time Coalescent Process” – FitCoal for short. An attempt was made to determine ancient demographic conclusions using modern human genome sequences from 3,154 people.

All but 1,280 people probably died around 800,000 years ago. ©Science

“The fact that FitCoal can detect the ancient serious bottleneck with just a few sequences represents a breakthrough,” Yun-Xin FU, study co-author and theoretical population geneticist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, said in a statement . FitCoal helped the team calculate what this ancient loss of life and genetic diversity looked like using current genome sequences from 10 African and 40 non-African populations.

Gap in fossil records could be explained by extreme weather

“The gap in the African and Eurasian fossil records can be explained chronologically by this bottleneck in the Early Stone Age,” said study co-author and Sapienza University anthropologist Giorgio Manzi. “It coincides with this period when there was a significant loss of fossil evidence.”

But why did so many people suddenly die? Some of the possible reasons for the dramatic population decline are probably mainly related to climatic extremes. Temperatures changed, severe droughts continued, and food sources may have declined as animals such as mammoths, mastodons, and giant sloths became extinct. According to the study, an estimated 65.85 percent of current genetic diversity may have been lost due to this bottleneck. The loss of genetic diversity extended the period during which few people could reproduce successfully and posed a major threat to the species.

How could such a small population survive for so long despite the harsh conditions?

However, this bottleneck may also have contributed to a speciation event, which occurs when two or more species arise from a single lineage. During this speciation event, two ancestral chromosomes may have come together to form what is now chromosome 2 in modern humans. Chromosome 2 is the second largest human chromosome and contains approximately 243 million DNA base pairs. Understanding this split helped the team determine the last common ancestor of Denisovans, Neanderthals and Homo sapiens (modern humans).

“The novel finding opens a new field in human evolution because it raises many questions, such as where these individuals lived, how they survived catastrophic climate changes, and whether natural selection during the bottleneck affected the development of the human brain “has accelerated,” said Yi-Hsuan Pan, a study co-author and an evolution and functional genomics expert at East China Normal University.

In future studies, researchers could continue to find answers to how such a small population survived despite the harsh climate conditions. It is possible that learning to control fire and a climate that began to become friendlier to human life contributed to the rapid increase in human population around 813,000 years ago.

Expert sure: “Results are just the beginning”

“These results are just the beginning,” said another co-author, theoretical population geneticist and computational biologist LI Haipeng of the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health. “Future goals with this knowledge aim to provide a more complete picture of human evolution during this early to middle Pleistocene transition period in order to solve the mystery of early human ancestry and evolution.”

