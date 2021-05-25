Block of social housing in Getafe (Madrid), last week. EUROPA PRESS / Europa Press

Promote 800,000 social housing in the next 15 years and start immediately. That is the roadmap that non-profit real estate associations, professional organizations and employers of the sector have presented to the Government. According to his proposal, the 1,000 million that have been reserved in European funds to increase the public housing stock falls short. The investment effort they are asking for is 3,450 million in the next three years and to sustain it for more than a decade, at a rate of 1,150 million annually.

More information

The proposal, to which EL PAÍS has had access, was presented at the beginning of the year to the Government and in March a meeting was held to debate it. Signed by 34 entities, with a notable Catalan presence, it is promoted by the Coordinator of Social Housing Foundations of Catalonia (Cohabitac) and has as one of its visible heads Carme Trilla, president of Fundació Hàbitat 3 and of the Metropolitan Observatory of Housing of Barcelona. Based on a report that Trilla, an expert in social housing, co-authored three years ago, he estimates that Spain needs to add two million houses for social and affordable rent.

On that volume, experts believe, 40% should come from the promotion of new construction. These would be done in a public-private partnership. At an average cost of 114,000 euros per floor, a public subsidy of 23,000 euros is calculated (20% of the total, to facilitate that 80% is obtained through financing). Those 23,000 euros, multiplied by 50,000 homes a year, are equivalent to 1,150 million public money.

More budget

The authors of the report recall that this is not an unreasonable amount, since between 2007 and 2011 the Ministry of Housing (today those powers fall to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda) had an average endowment of 1,200 million. Even, they highlight, in 2009 the Budgets contemplated 1,600 million for housing, a figure that would decrease substantially from 2012, in full hangover from the Great Recession.

To complement public support for the matter, the plan includes more measures. These are, in addition to providing land, guaranteeing through the Official Credit Institute (ICO) or some other mechanism that private developers have access to the 80% of the necessary financing and lowering the VAT on this type of apartment to a super-reduced rate of 4% . “In new construction, 10% is paid, which developers can pass on to the buyer, but the rental developer cannot pass VAT on to tenants,” explains Trilla in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS.

The expert, who occasionally collaborates as an advisor to the Ministry, describes the meeting held by the promoters of the plan with representatives of Transport as cordial and believes that “it is a matter of political will that the housing budget is increased.” He also believes that it is necessary for the autonomous communities, which have transferred the majority of powers in the matter, to make an “effort” in this regard.

But the proposal – signed, in addition to third sector organizations, professional associations of architects, surveyors, property managers or real estate agents and employers of promoters and large owners of rental housing – has not been fully addressed at the moment. . The recovery plan presented by the Government to Brussels contemplates an item to promote social rental housing of 1,000 million for the next three years, a third less than what the promoters of the proposal request.

A “very productive” meeting

In Transport they defend their approach and recall that after the meeting to discuss this plan, which they describe as “very constructive”, it was when an item of 1,000 million from European funds was included, the distribution of which will be detailed this week in a sectoral conference with the communities. It was not easy because Brussels is reluctant to build new homes and prefers rehabilitation. A ministry spokesperson points out, however, that there is a coincidence in the diagnosis – “what is evident is that new houses are needed [para alquiler social]”- and also in doing it through public-private collaboration.

The 1,000 million foreseen by the Government come out of the 6,820 million coming from European funds that will be allocated to housing. The bulk of the money will go to energy rehabilitation, the true priority of the EU in order to advance in the decarbonization of the economy, and in fact to allocate an item to build new houses the Government has added the condition that they be “in buildings energy efficient ”. Brussels makes its grants and loans conditional on the money being used for green improvements or digitization.

In view of this item of 1,000 million and the fact that the Government estimates to achieve with them 20,000 homes, it is clear that the model would also be different. The division of the budgeted money between the objective that is expected to be achieved yields an average expenditure of 50,000 euros with a house, which would be well over 20% of subsidy. As explained in Transport, this is due to the fact that, in addition to public-private collaboration through the transfer of surface rights, the entirely public promotion is contemplated.

However, Trilla points out that he does not consider his plan dead and points to the next state housing plan. The current one expires this year and Transportes will have to approve the future between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. It could include the construction of housing charged to the Budgets, believes Trilla. The Ministry does not commit to any amount yet, but they make it clear that “the idea is to advance with these 1,000 million and deepen later.” Spain is one of the countries with the lowest social rents in Europe (1.6% of the total stock of main dwellings, according to the study). But reversing this situation costs money: the promoters of the plan assure that Spain only allocates 0.1% of its GDP to social spending on housing and recalls that the European average is 0.6%.