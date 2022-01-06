Mercedes-Benz has informed hundreds of thousands of its owners in Europe of a technical defect that it could start a fire, but has not made any recall in this regard. Altogether 800,000 units of the Star brand are subject to this problem: Mercedes-Benz has found possible leaks in the coolant pump that could heat some components, ending up giving life to flames. The decision, however, was that of do not make any recall, as the parts needed to solve the problem are not available.

The note that the Daimler group sent to the owners affected by this problem, also issued by the German newspaper Bild and taken up by Autonews, speaks of a defect for which “The risk of a fire cannot be excluded”. As mentioned, the absence of replacement components does not allow Mercedes-Benz to carry out a recall, which is however foreseen as soon as their availability is concrete: in the meantime, the car manufacturer of the Star suggests to owners to drive their car particularly carefully and to reduce its use to the bare minimum. The models affected by this problem are different: GLE, GLS, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class and G-Class are just some of them. A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz USA confirmed that the problem does not concern any vehicle circulating in North America, confirming the fact that we are facing a European issue.