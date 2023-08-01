Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

State of emergency in Palermo: strong winds fueled the fires around the Sicilian capital at the end of July. © IMAGO/R4924_italyphotopress

Fires raged in southern Italy for days. Now there is a dioxin alarm on the holiday island of Sicily. Unusual measures are intended to protect residents.

Palermo – Black clouds of smoke moved over Palermo (Italy). The hills around the Sicilian capital were in flames. In addition, containers with plastic waste burned at the municipal landfill site Bellolampo – for four days. Toxic substances such as dioxins, PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) and furans polluted the air. The full extent of the disaster is initially unclear. The first data from the regional environmental protection agency ARPA But Sicilia are already alarming. As a precautionary measure, the mayor of Palermo has now passed an anti-dioxin ordinance.

Dioxin alarm in Palermo: No meat or eggs may be eaten within a radius of four kilometers around the landfill. ©Palermo

Dioxin alarm in Sicily: 80,000 residents in Palermo

Dioxin alarm applies in Palermo within a radius of four kilometers from the Bellolampo landfill. Until at least August 15, bans and special measures apply to 80,000 people in Palermo and the neighboring municipalities of Torretta and part of Capaci, the Italian news agency reports ansa. According to the local news site palermotoday.it Mayor Roberto Lagalla has ordered the following:

Meat, dairy products and eggs must not be consumed. This applies in particular to all products manufactured in the region after July 24th.

Fruit and vegetables from this area must be washed thoroughly before consumption and the fruit without the skin must be eaten.

Feed from this area is to be abandoned due to possible contamination. A grazing ban applies to animals in the region.

All street surfaces (public and private) are carefully cleaned.

Dioxin alarm after fires in Palermo: veterinarians take the first samples

Veterinarians have started checking milk at farms in the area around the landfill, the portal reports livesicilia.it. Milk samples should therefore be examined for possible traces of dioxin in a special laboratory. The results are expected in a week.

Dioxin, known as the “Seveso poison” is found almost everywhere in the environment and in food. ARPA Air Quality Complex Operations Unit Manager Anna Abita explained, ansa that the toxic substance is “not dangerous for breathing, but for ingestion” because “it settles in the soil and enters the food chain: vegetables, milk, meat”. For this reason, fruit and vegetables should be washed thoroughly and fruit should also be eaten without peeling.

Meanwhile, people in the southern European country are also struggling with completely different problems. In Italy, the guests stay away in a holiday region – and not only from abroad. (ml)