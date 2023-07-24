At least 80,000 people have been displaced in the last three months from central Nigeria, where violence is taking place that required the army to send reinforcements to the region, according to a local official.

Since May, the state of Plateau has been witnessing violence between farmers and herdsmen, and the attacks have left more than 300 people dead, according to local authorities.

“There are about 80,000 displaced people in 11 camps” in Mango, where the violence in Plateau state is centered, said local official Marcos Artus.

He explained that an elementary school has been converted into a camp for the displaced, housing about 18,000 of them.

One of the camp coordinators, Yambut Daniel, gave similar estimates.

The army temporarily moved the headquarters of its regional military campaign, “Safe Heaven,” to Mango, and as part of the reinforcements, about 300 soldiers and armored vehicles were sent.