JAMA Network Open: Walking 6.4 kilometers a couple of days a week reduces the risk of early death

Scientists from Kyoto University and the University of California at Los Angeles found that 8,000 steps a couple of days a week reduce the risk of early death by 15 percent. Work results published in JAMA Network Open magazine.

The authors analyzed data from 3100 adults about their physical activity in 2005-2006, and then looked at mortality statistics ten years later. Among all subjects, 632 participants did not take 8,000 steps on any day per week, 532 took 8,000 steps or more one to two days a week, and 1,937 walked 8,000 steps or more three to seven days a week.

It found that those who walked 8,000 steps (about 6.4 kilometers) one or two days a week were 14.9 percent less likely to die during the follow-up period than those who never reached those walking milestones.

At the same time, people who walked this distance from three to seven days a week had an even lower risk of dying from any cause – by 16.5 percent. The strongest correlation was observed for participants aged 65 and older.

