More than eight thousand fentanyl pills were seized in Manzanillo, Colima, after a series of coordinated operations between state and federal security institutions, the agency announced. State Coordination Board for the Peacebuilding and Security.

For several weeks, authorities carried out searches in different neighborhoods of the municipal capital, resulting in the discovery of a total of 8,464 fentanyl pills, along with a firearm and other instruments related to drug trafficking.

The first search was carried out in the Las Palmas neighborhood, in the Salagua district, where 11 pills were found.

Later, in the colony Valley of the Heronsthey made sure 73 pills in a homeand in another action in the same colony, were seized 1,084 pills further.

In the colony Abelardo L. Rodríguez 525 pills were found, and another 468 blue pills were located in a house in Valle de las Garzas. The largest seizure took place in Sector V, where 6,303 pills were seized.

These operations are part of an intensive campaign to combat drug dealing and the distribution of illegal substances in the region.

The seized objects and substances have been handed over to the relevant authorities to initiate the necessary investigations and legal proceedings.

This joint effort underscores the continued dedication of the authorities to eradicate crime and ensure security in the state.