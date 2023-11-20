During a virtual session, a (Gulf) man committed an obscene gesture and insulted and insulted one of the attendees. The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant be obligated to pay the plaintiff 8,000 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damage he sustained, and obligated him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, on the basis that The defendant committed an act contrary to modesty and public morals by making a morally inappropriate movement with his hand using the information network, during a virtual session between him and the plaintiff. He also insulted the plaintiff and referred to him in a way that belittled him and made him an object of contempt by others.

The court of first instance ruled to fine the accused 10,000 dirhams and obligated him to pay 1,000 dirhams in temporary compensation to the victim. However, the accused appealed the ruling on appeal, where the court of appeal ruled to reduce the amount of the fine. He also appealed the cassation, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form and reject it in substance, and it became The ruling conclusively convicts the defendant.

The plaintiff indicated in the claim statement that “in view of the material and moral harm he suffered, due to the immoral act committed against him by the defendant, his spending of expenses that he had no need for, his frequenting the police stations and the Public Prosecution, his appointing a lawyer to prove his claim, and the harm he suffered.” Insult and ridicule, and the pain and grief it caused him, he demands a ruling requiring the defendant to pay him 20 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the defendant’s action and obliging him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.”

The defendant’s agent pointed out that the elements of damage requiring compensation were lacking, and he requested a ruling to dismiss the case due to lack of validity and proof, because the plaintiff did not prove the nature of the damages he suffered, and the lawsuit did not meet the elements of damage requiring compensation, and that the criminal ruling, even if it ruled to convict his client, does not bind the civil court.

It was stated in the merits of the ruling of a civil court of first instance that the criminal ruling issued convicting the defendant has become final according to the appeal issued by the Court of Cassation, and that the civil court is bound by the validity of the criminal ruling, in what was decided upon, and its dismissal was necessary based on the proof of the defendant’s mistake represented by his having committed an unlawful movement. Moral and the plaintiff insulted him, therefore there was a causal link between the error attributed to the defendant, and the material and moral damage suffered by the plaintiff. She added that the plaintiff incurred unnecessary expenses as a result of his interrogation at the police station, the Public Prosecution’s investigations, his appointment of a lawyer to defend him, his photocopying of the lawsuit papers, and the filing of the civil prosecution, which are expenses that the defendant caused by his actions in what the court deems to be the material damage he suffered. Fixed, which is damage that arose directly from the defendant’s mistake, for which he owed a debt. The court estimates the request for financial compensation at a value of 4,000 dirhams.

She explained that the request for compensation for moral damage includes everything that harms a person’s honor and prestige, or harms his affection, feeling and feelings, and that the unethical movement that the defendant made with his hand towards the plaintiff while he was attending a virtual session of expertise is offensive, as it is an insult to him, and it is of the same nature. To create in him a feeling of sadness, humiliation, contempt, and a violation of his dignity, pointing out that the plaintiff’s request for compensation for moral damage is on its way, and the court believes that the compensation due will be estimated at 4,000 dirhams, and accordingly the court rules to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 8,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation for the material damage he sustained. And literary, and he is obligated to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and attorney’s fees.

. The court ruled that the defendant was obligated to compensate the plaintiff for the material and moral damage he suffered.