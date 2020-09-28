Tempo 30 zones in city centers are increasing. They are not particularly popular with motorists – especially when they are flashing. One street in Freiburg is notorious for this.

Freiburg – In Germany, there is usually a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour within built-up areas. Many drivers find it difficult to adhere to them. Cities are also allowed to set up Tempo 30 zones if there are reasons to do so – for example an adjacent daycare center. There is a particularly notorious example in Freiburg.

As BW24 * reports, speed 30 zones drive drivers in Freiburg to despair. Almost 8,000 cars were spotted on a street within a very short time.

Also in Stuttgart there are important traffic axes with speed limits. The city is even considering introducing a limit of 40 kilometers per hour