The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi rescued 800 turtles through the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Program from 2020 until the end of 2023, while 12 of them were provided with satellite tracking devices, through the Marine Life Saving Program, and were rehabilitated in the turtle rehabilitation facility of the “The National Aquarium”, then released into open waters with the aim of returning it safely to its natural habitat.

In detail, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed in its annual report issued the day before yesterday, that “the annual survey of sea turtle nests and hatchings has been expanded during the year 2023 to include more sites to determine nest activities. The survey included 25 sites, while 247 nests were recorded, and six nests were transferred back to Jernin Island, and the existence of 11 nesting sites for hawksbill turtles was confirmed, and the hatching rate reached 76%, compared to 73%, the emptying rate, in addition to recording the first nesting activity for the green turtle. In Abu Dhabi, it is a species known for searching for food in this region only, but the embryos of this turtle did not fully develop, and the operation was not crowned with success.

The authority indicated that the wildlife rescue program, in partnership with “The National Aquarium” (the largest aquarium of its kind in the region), achieved many achievements during the year 2023, including signing a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, to establish a rehabilitation area for turtles. Before its launch at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, in addition to signing with Miral Company, a memorandum of understanding to promote marine environmental preservation and marine research, through the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center.

The Authority stressed that it has achieved great progress in the wildlife rescue program so far, noting that reporting turtles in danger along the coasts is an essential element in the success of the project, in addition to the capabilities of its distinguished team to rescue and treat turtles in danger on the beaches of Abu Dhabi, and has also contributed to Supporting its ongoing efforts to ensure the sustainability of local biodiversity and natural heritage and preserving it for future generations, noting that the tracking devices that it installed on some turtles help it study their habits, behaviors and migration routes that extend for thousands of miles in the oceans and seas, with the aim of monitoring their general health. These discoveries provide valuable and important information to protect turtles, and contribute to achieving the Authority’s overall goal of preserving biodiversity, including sea turtles, which number more than 5,000 living in Abu Dhabi’s waters.

The authority stated that the process of rescuing turtles is carried out by a team of experts and specialists from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the National Aquarium, where their health is first verified, and further studies are conducted to identify the causes of their injury. Depending on the results of the tests conducted, the turtles undergo a rehabilitation program at the National Aquarium’s turtle rehabilitation facility until they recover, and then they are released into open water, with the aim of ensuring their safe return to their natural habitat.

. 5,000 turtles live in the waters of Abu Dhabi.