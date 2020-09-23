D.he Federal Police has been conducting searches in five federal states since the early hours of the morning in connection with the illegal smuggling of workers for the meat industry. Around 800 officers are mainly in Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony, said a spokesman for the federal police in Central Germany on Wednesday. There are further searches in Berlin, Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the federal police, more than 40 residential and business premises are being searched. The accused companies are said to have brought people from Eastern Europe to Germany with forged or falsified documents. A special commission has been investigating this since April 2020. The Halle public prosecutor’s office and its branch in Naumburg are responsible.