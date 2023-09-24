The prices of tacos have been changing due to economic issues, therefore, influencers like Yulay have shared where they found the cheapest dish mentioned in all of Mexico, however, this time, A content creator shocked by showing that he paid almost 800 pesos for a taco.

Although, when thinking about Mexico, one of the most typical dishes are tacos thanks to their great variety of ingredients, therefore, after it became known that a restaurant in CDMX has tacos priced at almost 800 pesos, they immediately Users began to criticize the business.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@rudytercerof’ account spread the video in which he shared his expertise when going to a well-known restaurant located in Polanco, without imagining the controversy it caused.

Ruby Tercero, in the publication highlighted that: “A taco worth almost $45 US that I ate at @La Buena Barra and it was worth all the money in the world, it’s pure butter in your mouth. Why is very expensive? Check the video. “Only in the top places do you get it.”

The influencer highlighted that the price was due to the fact thatThe taco was made with “the richest and most expensive meat in the world, Kobe beef”therefore, when you order it, they bring you a certificate to show that it is real, as well as: “the Cove beef marketing in distribution page has a list of restaurants that have certification to sell you this delicious meat and that they don’t give you a cat.” by hare”.

However, users immediately began to make their point, highlighting establishments that comply with the three B’s (Good, nice and cheap), and also pointed out other stalls where they allegedly offer the same meat for a lower price.

