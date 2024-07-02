Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Dubai is hosting the third edition of the Dubai Pro International Championship, which qualifies for the Mr. Olympia Professional Championship, organized by Oxygen Club, with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, from July 26 to 28, in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, at the Dubai World Trade Center. It attracts more than 800 amateur and professional athletes, competing for prizes worth more than one and a half million dirhams.

The organising committee revealed the details of the event during a press conference at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

Ali Omar Al Balooshi, Director of Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council, welcomed the elite athletes specialized in the world of bodybuilding and world champions in this global sport, and said: “We are pleased to meet to announce a new edition of the qualifying championship for the World Mr. Olympia, which strengthens its international position in the world of bodybuilding every year. The “Dubai Pro” Championship occupies a significant position, not only in our annual sports events agenda in Dubai, but also at the global level in sports. It is a championship that started big, and every year achieves greater successes in terms of the performances of the participants and the companies that seek to be present at the event. The championship is a gateway for Arab athletes to qualify and compete in the World Bodybuilding Championship “Mr. Olympia.”