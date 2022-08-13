The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 226,570 new examinations were conducted, during the past hours, on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them and isolating them. The intensification of investigation and examination procedures contributed to the detection of 800 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to one million and 3,929 cases.

It also announced that no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,339.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 776 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total recovery cases to 982,660 cases.