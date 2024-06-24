Projection by Henley & Partners says that Brazil will be the 6th nation with the largest migration of this population; USA and Portugal are the main destinations

Around 800 millionaires are expected to leave Brazil definitively in 2024. According to the consultancy on residence and citizenship by investment Henley & Partnersthe number makes the country the 6th with the most departures in the year.

These millionaires (individuals with a net worth of more than US$1 million) seek a better lifestyle, safer environments, and access to better quality healthcare and education services. According to the consultancy, the United States and Portugal are the most popular destinations for this group.

The report “Global Private Wealth Migration” indicates that, “despite a recent change of government and an increase in economic growth, Brazil continues to lose a large number of millionaires to emigration”. The results are available on site from Henley & Partners.

O ranking is led by China –which, this year, is expected to lose 15,200 millionaires. Next are the United Kingdom (9,500) and India (4,300). The countries that will receive the most these people will be the United Arab Emirates (6,700), the United States (3,800) and Singapore (3,500).

In total, 128,000 millionaires are expected to leave their countries in 2024. The trend for 2025 is for an increase, totaling 135,000.

Here are the rankings of the countries with the largest inflows and outflows of millionaires: