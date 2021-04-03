Kirchen are not state institutions, but they do collect taxes. If a citizen is a church member, his tax office calculates the church tax based on personal income and wage tax and pays the money to the relevant religious community. The better someone earns, the higher their church tax is. On average, a church member pays 300 euros a year, which corresponds to the church tax burden of an unmarried person with an annual gross income of 30,000 euros.

In the Corona year 2020, the church tax collapsed by 800 million euros to 11.9 billion euros. That is a decrease of 6 percent compared to the previous year, as can be seen from preliminary figures published by the Institut der Deutschen Wirtschaft (IW) on Wednesday. It is the sum of church tax revenues from Protestant and Catholic churches. The final figures will only be available during the course of the year.

According to IW tax expert Tobias Hentze, the church will face a major challenge in the coming decades. You have to find a way to secure your income despite the demographic change and declining membership and at the same time critically review your spending.

The number of church members has fallen by a quarter over the past 20 years to 43 million. Regardless of this, church tax revenues have risen steadily. According to the experts at the IW, this is due to an opposite effect: in the years before the Corona crisis, more and more employees found jobs and earned more money, which more than compensated for the decline in membership of the churches financially.

According to the economists, tax progression plays an important role in this. This means that a higher tax rate is due for higher incomes than for lower incomes. The church tax rate is independent of income, but it is applied to income tax, which increases progressively with the level of income. Depending on the federal state, slightly different church tax rates apply: 8 percent in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, 9 percent in most other federal states.

Big differences depending on the federal state

As the company Taxando has calculated, the church tax revenue of the Catholic Church in Bavaria fell the most in 2019, which is due to the large number of people leaving the church there. Figures for 2020 were not yet available at the time of the Taxando survey. The company is the provider of an app of the same name that helps taxpayers with their annual income tax returns. The church tax losses were lowest in the eastern German states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg and Thuringia.

The differences can be explained by the different population numbers and religious preferences depending on the federal state. According to Taxando, the Catholic Church recorded the most withdrawals in 2019 in Catholic Bavaria (more than 78,000) and in the densely populated North Rhine-Westphalia (just under 68,000). This led to a church tax loss of more than 71 million euros for the Catholic Church in Bavaria and almost 68 million euros in North Rhine-Westphalia. For comparison: In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania only 756 people left the Catholic church community. The Protestant churches are even more suffering from withdrawals, but a debate is raging in the Catholic Church about coming to terms with scandals.

Although the decline in church tax revenues in 2020 will not be quite as strong as feared, the churches are suffering more than the state, according to IW economists. Because this can replace lost income more easily and cheaply with higher debts. Many dioceses and regional churches, on the other hand, have to access their reserves during the crisis, if they exist.

Despite the expected decline in membership, church tax revenues will rise to the same level as before the crisis by 2022 in the event of an economic recovery. However, this does not take into account the loss of purchasing power due to inflation. Adjusted for purchasing power, a return to the pre-crisis level is not expected until 2025 – with church tax revenues of nominally 14 billion euros.

While an economic recovery from the Corona crisis could cause income tax and the church tax linked to it to rise again in the coming years, the opposite effect of leaving the church will persist regardless of the economic situation. According to IW, there is also the demographic effect, i.e. the fact that more and more people from the baby boom post-war cohorts are retiring and consequently paying lower taxes than at the height of their careers. Therefore, an ever smaller part of the church members will pay church tax in the future.