The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival presents daily drone displays, as the Dubai sky shines with an exceptional display that includes 800 drones every evening until next January 14.

This year, these shows are sponsored by Emirates Petroleum Company and in cooperation with “The Beach GBR” and “Bluewaters”.

The planes will fly hundreds of meters high in the sky to create dazzling scenes at night, where two free shows will be presented every night, taking the audience on a wonderful journey that tells the story of Dubai from the beginning of its renaissance all the way to its future ambitions and visions… while the scenes are distinguished by their distinctive coordination in terms of colors and shapes. These planes will take off from Skydive Dubai.

In order to provide an unforgettable experience, great efforts were invested in programming and preparations so that the audience can enjoy this wonderful air show and learn about the endless possibilities for Dubai’s future.

Kaltham Al Shamsi, Senior Assistant in the Events Planning Department at the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, explained that the work teams spent nearly 11 months planning and implementing this show, which will last for 38 days. Pointing out that adding hundreds of drones to this year’s event was an exciting challenge compared to 500 drones last year and 300 the year the first air show was launched at the Dubai Shopping Festival four years ago.

She added that the performances intertwine in wonderful harmony within a distinctive narrative that sheds light on the story and history of Dubai and its established heritage. The performances begin by telling the story of Dubai at the time of pearl diving, which played a vital role in the prosperity of the emirate and all the emirates of the country, and paint, in a wonderful sequence, a vivid picture of Dubai’s ambitious future.

She added: “For more excitement, the Emirati creator and novelist, Mohammed Saeed Hareb, creator of the beloved “Modhesh” character, participated to benefit from his artistic expertise in presenting the first air show, as his participation contributed to creating a “fairy tale” theme that reflects the beauty of the UAE’s culture, the beginning of its renaissance, and its history rooted in the pearl trade.” .

She pointed out that the drone display this year also witnessed the inclusion of the UAE’s historic space mission, which witnessed the participation of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who completed the longest space mission in the Arab world. She stressed that space has become an important part of the UAE’s success story, noting that it will also be the same. During aircraft shows, the UAE's success story is presented in a more distinctive and attractive manner.

For his part, Devan Rees, Project Manager at Sky Magic, said that this year's show is the largest drone show ever and one of the largest shows in the world so far, as it includes 800 aircraft, expressing his happiness with this achievement.

Regarding the logistical aspects, Reyes said: “Skydive Dubai was the launch pad for this year, as the team worked on creating the “display box,” which is the place from which the drones will be launched. It is characterized by a large area, as it is 500 meters long and 300 meters wide. This number will fly. The huge aircraft is at an altitude of 300 meters and is controlled by four pilots at the same time.

