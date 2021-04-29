CNN reported that due to the Corona pandemic, millions of women around the world lost their jobs, as many of them left their jobs to bear the brunt of the massive disruptions in childcare and education.

According to a recent report by Oxfam International, women lost at least $ 800 billion in income last year, which is equivalent to more than the GDP of 98 countries, more than Amazon’s market value of $ 700 billion last year, and more money. That the US government spent in 2020 on the world’s largest defense budget of about $ 721.5 billion.

The organization cites the total loss of income as a “conservative estimate” that does not take into account the “lost wages of millions of women working in the informal economy,” such as domestic workers, market vendors and garment workers.

Globally, more than 64 million jobs were lost last year, accounting for 5 percent of all jobs held by women, compared to a loss of 3.9 percent for men, according to Oxfam.

Oxfam warned that the severe impact of the pandemic on women could have long-term consequences.