No one saw her wade into the silty icy waters of the River Ouse -The pocket of his coat full of stones- the fateful morning of March 28, 1941, 80 years ago, in the west of the UK. The incipient European spring was, perhaps, the only silent witness to the suicide of Virginia Woolf, one of the great pens of the 20th century, author of important novels, short stories and plays, as well as essays among which she stands out. A room of my own, perhaps belatedly revalued – starting in the 1970s – due to its feminist content. In this work, she asks: “What do women need to write good novels? Economic and personal independence, that is, a room of their own.”

Born in London on January 25, 1882, the languid-looking writer named Adeline Virginia Stephen knew how to carve out a marvelous path in the literary universe of a society reserved, at the time, exclusively for men, to the point of being considered one of the emblems of avant-garde modernism of the 20th century and of the feminist movement.

Your affirmations in favor of sexual diversity they paved the way to this day: “It would be a terrible pity if women wrote like men, or lived like men, or physically resembled men, because two sexes are few and far between, given the vastness and variety of the world; ¿ How, then, would we manage with just one? Shouldn’t education seek and strengthen differences rather than points of similarity? “

Virginia Woolf, portrayed by her sister, the painter Vanessa Bell.

That morning in march, Virginia Woolf he put on his boots, covered himself with his coat, and disappeared into the riverine depths. It was not the first time he made an attempt on his life. At 22 she had thrown herself out the window, at 31 she had taken too much psychotropic drugs, perhaps overwhelmed by the other stones, which perhaps led her one day to write: “Sometimes, the feeling of the total uselessness of my life “.

Even though grew up in a fairly liberal environment, only her male siblings were able to go to college, as women had to stay home, so she was educated by a tutor. Perhaps that was the first stone in your pocket. The following were, without a doubt, even heavier to the point of marking his life forever.

At thirteen, he lost his mother to rheumatic fever and had his first depressive crisis. Two years later, the death of her sister Stella returned her to melancholy. As if that were not enough, as emerges from his autobiographical work, her two stepbrothers abused her sexually. The same author refers that due to this fact, she developed a distrust of the male sex that pushed her to prefer female company.

Virginia Woolf, author of “The Own Room”.

In 1905, his father died of cancer. This event precipitated his first suicide attempt in Virginia, after which he an internship season. His diagnosis translated in current terms is “bipolar disorder with severe depressive attacks.” Despite her illness and her dislike for men, in 1912 she married the politician and writer Leonard Woolf, with whom – as she herself wrote in one of her farewell letters – she had a wonderful relationship.

After the death of her father, Virginia moved with three of her brothers to the town of Bloomsbury, in West London, where she met with intellectuals who later became prominent figures. For example, the writer TS Elliot; the Economist John Maynard Keynes, famous for having brought the United States out of the Depression of 30 with its “Welfare State” and philosophers like the Nobel Bertrand Russell and Ludwig Wittgenstein, among others.

All of them they formed the “Bloomsbury Circle”, a group that encouraged and it gave flight to ideas so liberal and progressive for the time, such as sexual diversity, feminism, pacifism, environmentalism and social and cultural equality.

In 1925, Virginia publishes Mrs. Dalloway, a novel that was very successful, above all, for the way it is narrated, from the point of view of the characters. The story consists of the story of a day in the life of a London high society lady, married with a teenage daughter. The story lasts 24 hours, begins in the morning and ends at night. During that day, a suicide occurs.

That same year, the author meets Vita Sackville-West, a writer with whom he maintains a loving relationship. Vita was also married and although neither of them finally separated from their husbands, they remained friends until the end of their lives.

Virginia Woolf suffered from depression.

Farewell letter

Before leaving for the river, Virginia had left goodbye letters for her sister Vanessa and her husband Leonard. To him he wrote:

Darling, I’m sure I’m going crazy again. I don’t think I can go through another one of those dreadful seasons. This time I’m not going to recover. I start to hear voices and I can’t concentrate. So I’m doing what seems best to me. You have given me the greatest possible happiness. You have been in all respects all that can be. I don’t think two people could have been happier until this terrible disease appeared. I can’t fight anymore. I know that I am destroying your life, that without me you could work. And I know you will. You will see that I can’t even write this properly. I can not read. What I mean is that I owe you all the happiness in my life. You have been totally patient with me and incredibly good. I want to tell you that … Everyone knows. If anyone could have saved me, it would have been you. I have nothing left except the certainty of your goodness. I can not go on spoiling your life any longer. I don’t think two people could have been happier than we have been.

Some of his featured phrases

“As a woman I have no country, as a woman I do not want a country. As a woman, my country is the world ”.

“If you do not tell your own truth, you cannot tell that of others”

“His brain was in perfect shape. Surely the world was to blame for not being able to feel ”.

“Books are the reflection of the soul.”

“Women have lived all these centuries as wives, with the magical and delicious power of reflecting the figure of man twice their natural size.”

“There is no barrier, lock or bolt that you can impose on the freedom of my mind.”

