80 years old | Young people who have recovered from cancer call me their bonus mother, Inkeri Elomaa says gratefully

During his career, Professor Inkeri Elomaa has met countless people with cancer, many of whom were cured. “It was wonderful to tell them that this will still be a good life.”

“Autumn is the funnest time for us because it’s hunting season,” Inkeri Elomaa says.

Next Sunday will also be spent in the forest, which happens to be the 80th birthday of the professor who had a long career as an oncologist and researcher.

“On a pheasant hunt. I don’t like parties,” he elaborates on the phone at his home in Sipoo.

Elomaa says that she has been hunting with her husband since the 1980s, and it is still an important part of the couple’s active life.

“Hunting was practiced in my husband’s family, but I got excited about it through dogs. We got our first pointer in 1984.”

Pointers used especially for hunting chickens in fields, fells and forests. Elomaat trains dogs and also takes them to competitions. They now have their seventh pointer, Hirvasvuopio Lento, as their hunting buddy.

“The most satisfying is the crew, the cooperation between animal and human. It’s when you make the dog understand that we’re going to do this together. It’s rewarding for both of us.”

“It’s like a good doctor-patient relationship.”

Medical profession was Elomaa’s calling from the beginning.

“I remember how, as a little girl, I walked along the forest paths and chatted, imagining that I was a doctor advising patients.”

First, however, it was necessary to find speed from the theology side.

“I didn’t apply to Helsinki for medical school, even though I had the laudatur papers. I somehow had the feeling that I wouldn’t make it there.”

In the end, he spent half a year in Theological Elomaa, until he gave in to the suction of medicine. At the urging of a German exchange student, he applied to Switzerland as an assistant to the family of a steel manufacturer. The family’s circle of acquaintances happened to include the dean of the medical faculty of the University of Basel. After hearing about Elomaa’s plans, the family invited the dean to the village.

“He said they have one place for a foreigner and asked to visit his office. I got to study and graduated from there in 1970.”

Cancer Elomaa, who spent his life’s work in the industry, worked for thirty years at the Hyksi Cancer Clinic. There are countless encounters with people affected by cancer over the years. The patient work was the most beloved part of the profession – but also the most punishing, says Elomaa.

“When you know that the disease is curable, such as local breast cancer or lymph node cancer, you can tell the patient that there is nothing to worry about. Let’s dive into the treatment experience, come back to the surface stronger and rejoice that you survived.”

The work of an oncologist also includes difficult moments with the patient. For example, a person suffering from pancreatic and lung cancer cannot be cured.

“Then you have to say that the prognosis is bad now, but let’s try. Hold on to hope.”

Fortunately two thirds of those diagnosed with cancer get better, Elomaa reminds. Cancer is no longer an automatic death sentence, unlike in past decades.

Back in the 1970s, only 20 percent of those diagnosed with cancer recovered, today the figure is 70 percent. At the same time, however, cancer rates have risen.

“When I retired in 2006, 30,000 people fell ill with cancer every year. Now the number is 33,000.”

One key explanation lies in people’s age, another in lifestyles.

“Cancer is especially a disease of old people. The older we live, the more cancers are diagnosed. Being overweight is another risk factor.”

Cancer treatment and research in Finland has long been at the international top. Elomaa has also played a part in their development, but early diagnostics, genetic technology, advanced imaging methods and modern medical treatments and radiotherapy techniques have had the greatest impact on the good treatment results. Cancer treatment is best handled by a multidisciplinary team.

In addition to his clinical work and training, Elomaa researched and developed clodronate in the 1980s, a bone medicine that can be used to treat bone damage caused by cancer treatment and cancer. The drug was launched internationally, and it is sold in 84 different countries. Similar successes raise self-esteem, Elomaa admits.

“A clinician treats one patient, but when you make an insight in research, you can help a larger group of patients with your own invention.”

Today Elomaa no longer actively follows the cancer field, except through the Finnish Intestinal Cancer Association, which it founded. However, many fond memories have remained from a long career.

Elomaa tells about the young, 16–22-year-old cancer patients she treated, most of whom were cured and survived in their lives.

“It was wonderful to tell them that this will still be a good life: you can still get married, start a family, study, live your life.”

Afterwards, Elomaa has been able to observe how many of the young patients really went on with their lives: they became lawyers, doctors, artists, craftsmen and top athletes.

“I also have twenty of them as Facebook friends. I enjoy each one and I am grateful. They call me bonus mom. They keep me alive.”