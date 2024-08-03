80 years old | When she was young, Sirkka Keiski was “Finland’s Miss Soul” – “Toivo Kärki said that I have a voice that is liked very much or not at all”

80 years old|Interior architect Sirkka Keiski earned her doctorate in art by researching the accessibility of homes for the elderly.

Decorator Sirkka Keiski could also be a singer by profession. He made his first recording sixty years ago, in the late autumn of 1964.

At that time, Nuori Keiski interpreted two tangos in a studio in Helsinki, one of which was composed by his “discoverer” Toivo Kärkia major musical influence of his generation.

“Kärki said that I have a voice that goes off like a rocket at best. That is, one that is liked very much or not at all,” Keiski recalls. Keiski, who lived in Kokkola and attended business school, had won the Finnish iskelmä championships organized at Kulttuuritalo that fall.

“Well, that career didn’t take off like a rocket. Still, I managed to support myself by singing until the beginning of the 1970s and I probably could have continued longer. Being ambitious, however, I wanted something else.”

Sirkka Keiski (left) lived in Helsinki for a while with her friend, singer Anita Hirvonen. “Anita had a studio apartment in Kallio with an alcove painted red and a large bed there. There we slept like two little babies. During the day we listened to music and went outside,” Keiski recalls. – Photo from 1968.

Both Keisk’s later albums are still excellent examples of their time and rapidly changing preferences. The latter, published in 1969 I woke up / Not yet was one of the early Finnish-language soul records. And Keiski herself was the “Miss Soul of Finland” touring the country at the same time.

“The role stuck so much that even my wedding was a soul wedding,” Keiski says with a laugh.

However, Keisk’s most famous song is the one that many people didn’t hear.

He recorded a version in 1966 by Irwin Goodman from the hit I won’t tell you how I got married, but it ended up on Yleisradio’s, then Finland’s only radio, list of banned records. The reason was that the lyricist Vexi Strait a social celebrity had added to the text Tabe Slioorin name so that the association was considered offensive.

In the summer of 1969, Sirkka Keiski was “Miss Soul” and toured Finland with a group called Soul -69. The last concerts of the tour were at the end of August in Helsinki on the same day, first on Espa’s stage, then at Natsa in Kasarmikatu. “The tour had little money for food, but soul kept us alive and in good spirits.”

Several times Keiski, who was the soloist of the orchestra, left singing in 1970, because he couldn’t stand “long distances, cold cars and miserable gig conditions”.

He studied to be a construction draftsman, finished high school while working part-time and went on to the University of Applied Arts, where he graduated in 1976 as an interior architect.

Keiski has worked as an interior architect at Rakennushallitus, Postipanki and since 1995 as the manager of his own architectural firm. He ended up becoming an entrepreneur after being fired from Postipanki.

“In the papers, the end of the interior architect’s duties was recorded as the basis, but the reason was more personal and dull. I was allowed to leave because I didn’t accept the harassment directed at me,” says Keiski.

“It was a horrible experience for me, a newly widowed single parent with two children. And finally, a turning point as well. I became a researcher with funding from the Academy of Finland, continued my studies, founded my own company.”

In the late 1990s, Sirkka Keiski went to Japan to present his designed kitchen no less than six times. “It interested me a lot and almost ended up in industrial production, but I ran out of my own money.” – Photo from Tokyo from 1996.

Keisk earned a doctorate in arts in 1998 with research The wonderland of aging, in which he compared the elderly’s experiences of three different kitchens. Promoting real accessibility has been one of the important lines of his work. According to Keisk, many so-called barrier-free apartments are not really barrier-free, but only mobility-free.

“Elderly people’s independent survival often depends on the small details of planning and construction. But I’m not sure if the decision-makers understand that macro-level problems can be alleviated with micro-level solutions.”

Sirkka Keiski ran her own office towards the end of her working career, and now as a pensioner, her work continues at home in Länsi-Pakila. “As a horse girl in a big country house, I got used to getting busy, doing everything. There was only one thing on the forbidden list: I wasn’t allowed to drive a mower.”

Keiski himself does not need any special solutions in his townhouse kitchen. Her condition is maintained by her Finnish Lapphund Hugo, regular gym workouts, singing and gigging with her own band Silver Sound.

The work to promote accessibility also continues, now as a hobby: Keiski is developing an even better version of the accessible kitchen, of which a carpenter is currently making a model.

“The thing of my heart is the kind of home heart that suits people of different heights and abilities in different ways.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Get up from the ashes, for example. Spread your wings. Life carries.”