80 years old | When Marjatta Sarpaneva also started to succeed as a designer, the Spouse was shocked

80 years old|Marjatta Sarpaneva has been an “early Spaissari”, a designer, a pioneer of living food and a writer.

31.8. 18:30

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Marjatta Sarpaneva tells about her life and career. He has worked as a model and designed eyeglass frames, among other things. Sarpaneva also worked as a draftsman for Timo Sarpaneva for 26 years. Today, he works as an expert at Sarpaneva Design.

Marjatta Sarpaneva answers the phone from the outer archipelago on the back of Gullkrona. That’s where he spends most of his summers. The 19th-century farmhouse was acquired by the spouses in the late 1960s Timo Sarpanevan with.

“Asceticism appeals to me. I like being able to carry water and trees and do things for my own comfort,” he says.

Luxury has never been the thing for Sarpaneva, who grew up in Kallio, Helsinki. He remembers the men who had been traumatized in the war and who had to be careful.

“There was a shortage of everything and the children had rickets. But there were always playmates. There were so many children that we went to school in two shifts.”

Shrinkingown family Svennevig, was artistically talented as a child and drew a lot. Career dreams of being an artist are not, however, beer.

“Nothing was dreamed of in Kallio”, he says and laughs.

“I read a lot of books, dreams were part of it. There was a sharp line between reality and the world of books.”

In a family with four children, money was tight, and Sarpaneva went to middle school as an independent student. At the age of 15, the schools ended, and he was sent to Erva-Latvala’s advertising agency.

Advertising artists soon noticed that the messenger girl could be a model. Being in front of the camera never felt natural, but the modeling jobs paid well. Thus, Sarpaneva was able to help her family financially.

Such luxury like traveling became familiar to Sarpaneva when he was asked Lenita Airiston to singing mannequins.

“We were a bit like the early Spaissars. There were different types of models in the group, I was the youngest top of the tail. We couldn’t really sing, but we got to present Finnish fashion around the world. It was a lot of fun.”

The more luxurious side of life also became known through the spouse. The relationship with Timo Sarpaneva, who is 18 years older and married, had started when she was 16. They got married in 1997.

“Yes, the trips with Timo were the best. It was terribly interesting to follow the world’s top designers.”

He started designing eyeglass frames for Instrumentarium himself in the 1970s. The idea came from frames bought in Sweden. When readingworm thick minus lenses were installed, the lenses protruded ugly from the edges of the narrow frames.

Sarpaneva had always felt drawn to technical solutions, and now she started looking for one for her glasses problem. A suitable frame crystal was found in Italy, which could be easily colored according to the seasons. Then Sarpaneva figured out that the milling machine used in the manufacture of frames could also be used vertically to make reliefs, which would make the frames lighter.

The frames became hugely popular, and soon I was offered the position of chief designer at Instrumentarium.

He had to refuse because the designer’s spouse did not take the matter very well.

“For Timo, my success was quite a shock! When I met Timo, I was a young girl, like a tabula rasa, I guess that’s what he still thought of me as.”

Writing has always been a part of Marjatta Sarpaneva’s life. “There are all kinds of writings in the filing cabinets at the folder store. Writing is a very good way to explore yourself, I still do it,” says Sarpaneva, who wrote a biography of her husband, among other things.

From the spouse had failed to notice that his wife had seen how industrial planning was done and implemented in his sphere of influence.

“Without that experience, I would hardly have started to take the project forward.”

Timo Sarpaneva quickly harnessed his wife to work. She drew her husband’s work for 26 years.

“It was as right a place as it could be for me. I was able to be an intermediary in drawing technical solutions and in that role got to know the finest design factories around the world.”

All this, of course, without salary and credit.

In the 1980s, Sarpaneva discovered another passion: living food. It was preceded by two heavy events. He lost his 38-year-old brother to cancer in 1981.

Sarpaneva herself had gone through paralysis of one side in 1968. The reason was revealed to be the strong e-pills of the time, as a result of which she abandoned unnecessary chemicals and medicines.

Shrinking founded the living food Green Way restaurant at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s. Live food evoked strong emotions. “We were downright persecuted,” he says.

“If salmonella had appeared somewhere, we were immediately linked to it, even though our products never had salmonella.”

“ “We were downright persecuted.”

In Sarpaneva’s opinion, the current, furious oat milk versus cow’s milk debate has many of the same features.

The restaurant had to be closed after a few years of operation, when a person who worked in the company misused the company’s funds. Sarpaneva does not want to remember the unpleasant incident in more detail.

“It was great that Fairy tale Silvo took over the operation and in a way inherited my staff in the Silvoplee restaurant.”

Sarpaneva currently works as an expert at Sarpaneva Design.

“I probably know Timo’s work better than anyone alive at the moment. For example, there will be inquiries about the authenticity of objects. Unfortunately, there are quite a lot of counterfeits.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Don’t be afraid, let go.”