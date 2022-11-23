80 years old | Viktor Klimenko: “Kasakka was a clear brand that was built by the staff of the advertising agency”

Viktor Klimenko was supposed to become an actor until he discovered Russian songs.

Vocalist Viktor Klimenko decided at the end of the 1960s to start performing Russian songs dressed as Cossacks. After that, there were enough rushes for more than ten years. Klimenko toured in Sweden and Central Europe, but as a Cossack he received several gold records in Finland as well.

“Kasakka was a clear brand that was built by the staff of the advertising agency. We sat for an evening and came up with the wild and romantic Cossack character. Others asked what it meant, but that’s it. No one had seen anything like that,” Klimenko recalls.

He sang program based on Slavic folk songs and romances in nightclubs, on television channels in different countries and at private events. However, according to Klimenko, the audience for traditional Russian songs has decreased today. After his 80th anniversary concert, he doesn’t think he will perform this genre anymore.

“It seems that I am the last of this Russian emigrant culture. I don’t mourn for myself, but for the culture, that no one is really interested in taking this forward and continuing to present these old Russian romances.”

Klimenko took to the restaurant stage to sing already in the 1950s in Lohja, where the family had moved when he was a child. However, when he was young, his thoughts were on the careers of an actor and an advertising illustrator.

From Elanto’s theater stage, Klimenko became an assistant on television, and when he asked about the possibility of getting soloist roles in programs, he was told that it would happen through recording. Test song Toivo Kärjen brought the recording contract and the first records. A few hits came, and at the age of 22, Klimenko represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest The Sun sets in the West.

“However, my direction was an acting career, so singing was just a side dish. I acted in the Helsinki City Theater and I was Vesa-Matti Loirin as a locker room mate, but at the same time I sang in restaurant floor shows and acted on TV. When the theater had to sign a new contract, the theater director asked if I was going to stay here or continue there elsewhere.”

Klimenko chose the path as a free artist. There was enough demand on restaurant stages, especially after he invented the role of the Cossack.

In a hurry ended in burnout in 1980. Klimenko was supposed to start performing at the Lido in Paris, but this never happened.

“At the time, I didn’t understand what burnout was. The psychiatrist’s only advice was that yes, that’s it, but I didn’t get up. I came from a religious home, so my last experiment was to pray. It was my salvation that I came to faith and everything balanced out.”

After conversion, Klimenko began to sing spiritual music. The first gospel album sold gold in both Finland and Sweden. Eija Merilä had a little earlier switched to spiritual music and had success, so they dared to bet on Klimenkonk’s records.

“Before Eija, spiritual music had been based on the guitar, but he had huge bands. When I came, spiritual publishers already knew that believers buy records and value quality. To this day, the biggest investments of my career are in my gospel records.”

Klimenko has enjoyed performing spiritual music for over 40 years. He has not had the need to return to being an Iskelmä singer.

“My own spiritual conviction has only strengthened. However, the parishes have their own fee tariffs and they don’t really make a living if you don’t cycle constantly. In the past, my bread came from record sales at gigs, but that’s not the case anymore when people can find songs for free on YouTube.”

The singer is no longer going to make big appearances, but there are no plans to stop either. He recently went to a voice pedagogue to have his vocal cords examined and was told that they are in good condition.

“Even the doctor urged to continue singing. Exercise and breathing exercise programs have been my salvation, as they increase lung capacity. Life improves because blood circulation improves immediately. If my voice is preserved, I will continue to do private gigs and maybe sing a song here and there in the church.”