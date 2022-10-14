80 years old | The world’s evil confuses researcher Tarmo Kunna: “I am horrified by many trends”

Professor Tarmo Kunnas is a wide-ranging cultural person who jumped into the international research community early on.

Professor Tarmo Kunnas in his work, he has always gazed into the open, surprising landscapes – in the fields of literature, philosophy and the history of ideas. He has talked about, among other things, fascism with its background, the essence of morality, evil and holiness, a lot Friedrich Nietzsche (1844–1900) philosophy. The latest work, prepared for compilation Nietzsche as a thinkerappeared recently.

What draws you to the researcher’s table, Tarmo Kunnas?

“It gives you the opportunity to enter into a dialogue with people smarter than yourself and immerse yourself in the most distinctive ways of thinking. You might experience, learn and realize something new,” he says.

“In general, I support communication between all kinds of parties.”

Municipality grew up in post-war Tampere. His father owned a large cap factory and the family lived on the edge of Tammerkoski in Satakunnkatu.

“It was extremely harsh at home, we had a secularized Christian puritanism. The fact that my father, who also spoke Russian himself, favored his children’s extensive language study and language trips was without prejudice, though,” he says.

“It was wonderful and important that I was able to go to Bonn in West Germany for a month at the age of fourteen.”

The teenage boy’s summer trip gave direction to the extent that Kunnas began to study several languages ​​at university and, as a cultural researcher, set his sights on a scholarship abroad. “As often as possible, I have applied elsewhere, and above all to strengthen my contacts, language skills, knowledge and cultural base.”

International for the scientific community, Kunnas also made his argument about the appeal of fascism, and therefore wrote it directly in French. The research received appreciable attention. “If a Finn goes to study fascism, he must have some new tip in the competition. For me, it was an interdisciplinary approach: positioning fascism at the crossroads of philosophy, art and literature,” he says.

According to Kunnas, a hundred years ago, a surprisingly uncritical, even enthusiastic attitude towards emerging fascism was sprouting in the European intelligentsia.

“It wasn’t just about a few but many ten prominent intellectuals”. he says.

“In Italy, it was used as a popular argument that the future of Latin European and Mediterranean culture is somehow in danger because materialism and its representative communism are destroying it. Italian nationalism was added as a spice.”

What kind of is there a difference with today’s Italy? “You can hear speeches of the same tone today, although there are far fewer neo-fascists than there were authentic fascists during Mussolini’s time.”

Kunnas does not classify his favorite philosopher Nietzsche as a pre-fascist. “But Nietzsche’s texts have certainly influenced all fascists.”

Kunnas has detailed the questions of evil and morality from many angles. Can a researcher, for example, consider Vladimir Putin unequivocally a bad person? “After all, evil may partly have a pathological root. Without knowing Putin’s personal history very closely, one could assume that such pathological traits are then reflected in the person’s later aspirations and actions.”

In the world the evil is, as it were, released. Faced with this, the man of culture Kunnas confesses the same helplessness as any other person.

“Now this is diabolical! I am horrified by many trends – there are issues of the global fate of the planet, there are problems of population growth and health, the future of the peace cause…”

It doesn’t help but to try to keep the flame of civilization alive. In part, Tarmo Kunnas implements it by taking about thirty people on a long cycling and cultural trip around France.