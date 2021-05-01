80 years old | The work of architect Reijo Jallinoja can be seen in Pikku Huopalahti’s Terrace House and Pasila’s formula: “I don’t think Itä-Pasila is bad at all”

Satisfied residents of Terassitalo invite Reijo Jallinoja, the architect of the house, to his party even more.

Reijo Jallinoja modestly belittles that the list of his accomplished works is not very long. The prize list for architectural competitions is much longer.

One of the most prominent works is known to at least all Helsinki residents: Terrace House in Pikku Huopalahti, where there are many other residential buildings designed by Jallinoja.

An architectural competition for the design of the Terrace House was held in the final stages of the casino hype in 1988.

“It was supposed to become a house of hard money. But then the business cycle changed. We had ready drawings waiting many years before construction could begin. Eventually, it became one of the first right-of-occupancy properties, ASO apartments were built and Polar built. It seems to be Polar’s ​​last chores, ”Jallinoja recalls of a time when the entire construction industry was reorganized and many traditional construction companies such as Polar and Haka disappeared.

Jallinoja defines the Terrace House itself as “a monumentalism with a geometric style that differed from the prevailing postmodernism”.

The house was finally completed in 1994 as a landmark of Pikku Huopalahti. It has 15 floors and 94 right-of-occupancy apartments.

“It’s really the only building I’ve designed that residents still keep in touch with and invite to their events,” Jallinoja thanks.

Little Huopalahti was built in the midst of an overheated boom in difficult terrain conditions, which meant scarcity and savings in construction costs.

Jallinoja’s long-term colleague, planner of Pikku Huopalahti Matti Visanti recalls that Jallinoja had a miraculous ability to invent all sorts of new and interesting things for scarcity. Element production did not offer very many opportunities at that time, but according to Visann, Jallinoja actively sought to develop alternatives and variations for element construction.

The cooperation between Jallinoja and Visann had already begun when Jallinoja worked for more than ten years as a project manager at the Helsinki City Planning Department. There on Jallinoja’s desk were the formulas of both Itä-Pasila and later Länsi-Pasila.

Jallinojan the largest projects hit different stages of urban planning, where trends have fluctuated every twenty years. At the turn of the 1960s and 1970s, there was support for deck structures with residents and pedestrians at the upper level and traffic at the street level. Some of these materialized, in addition to Itä-Pasila, also in Lappeenranta and Raisio, for example, where the structure has now been demolished.

“We dreamed of a three-dimensional megastructure all over Pasila, but we ended up with a grid pattern with 250 plots of the same size. At that time, traffic accidents were really common and worrying. One consequence of the solution was that there were no pedestrian accidents in Itä-Pasila, ”Jallinoja recalls.

“I don’t think East Pasila is bad at all,” Jallinoja sums up.

When we got to the design of Länsi-Pasila, there was a change in thinking.

“Now we were looking for a kind of urban apartment building, and the cars were put underground,” Jallinoja describes.

Many remember the eastern construction projects of the 70s, but the construction industry also focused on cooperation projects in North Africa and the Middle East. This co-operation in Finland was handled, among other things, by Devecon Oy, a company founded by engineering and architectural firms. Jallinoja did community planning for Kuwait and Libya for a few years at Devecon’s request.

“The drawings were made in Finland, and I was only on site for short periods. At that time, in Libya, for example, I found it a little scary, foreigners were treated with suspicion. I didn’t want to stay there, ”Jallinoja recalls. Another reason for reluctance to be abroad for long periods of time was the family situation: Riitta and Reijo Jallinoja’s children were still small at that time.

Proposals to bring prefabricated construction to Kuwait did not go well.

Jallinoja gradually became a private consultant in the early 1980s, and the planning of Pikku Huopalahti and Hyvinkää Hakala districts began. In addition to housing design, the consulting phase also included the design of twenty kindergartens and a youth center, plan plans, building studies, the Isoniity residential area in Kumpula, the Yli-I Kierikkikeskus and countless competitions.

Jallinoja has retired and is spending his retirement days with his wife in Kaivopuisto. The window offers one of the most magnificent views of the sea in Helsinki, and the desk of the study is positioned so that the sea landscape is in front.

Jallinoja says he is now thinking and developing “new openings in the area of ​​small-scale construction”. He says he misses a bit of times when everything was drawn by hand and brainstormed together with colleagues on bar nights.