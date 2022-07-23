80 years old | The street urchin lifestyle was allowed to remain when writer Torsti Lehtinen experienced a philosophical awakening in Copenhagen

The will to civilize finally covered the lifestyle of writer and philosopher Torsi Lehtinen’s street huckster: “The limit of survival is between zero and one person. If there is even one person who cares, you can make it.”

Author and philosopher Torsti Lehtinen is Kallio’s kundi, in its full meaning. Born and raised in Kallio during the war, he still lives in Linjoi and the slang of the stadium falls naturally. His stories are an unforced flow of memories, as glimpses from the bottom rungs of society and as a brisk breakdown of life.

“Father to the boards, mother to the irons”, Lehtinen summarizes the first notes of his childhood, his father’s illness and death and his mother’s prison sentence.

Lehtinen, who lived in Kolmas Linja 25, “Piiki”, became familiar with children’s homes, adoption and the Salvation Army’s poor aid early on. When I was young, I went to prison for petty crimes.

But an important place had also been conquered by Kallio’s library, the bottomless desire to read. The will to be civil eventually overshadowed the lifestyle of the street dude.

“The limit of survival is between zero and one person. If there is no one, too bad, if there is even one caring person, you can manage. Fortunately, I had a mother who would have done anything for me,” says Lehtinen.

“A cliff dominated the wooden blocks for a long time, there were also romantic courtyard circles. And there were plenty of original ones, like Vara-Jesus walking summers and winters in sandals, who really was Ilya Repin son Yurithere were Silkki-Saara and Sateenvarjotiti, there were street singers,” says Lehtinen.

Lehtinen’s life went on like a woman, until one day she found herself in Copenhagen. “When I once sat on a bench in Nyhavn between two foreign schooners, I asked myself: What am I doing here?”

The change was sudden and thorough. Lehtinen soon returned to Helsinki, graduated from evening high school with top grades and started reading theoretical philosophy at the university.

“I gained a lot from philosophy, as well as from systematic theology, which I also read up to the laudatur. The most durable is intellectual criticality, and it is very difficult for me to be drawn into any gang,” says Lehtinen.

“I felt the closest of our philosophers to be wide-ranging and deep S. Albert Kivinenlater also Oiva Ketonenwhom I got to know better in a prison care committee.”

Leaflet own field is existentialism. Especially Danish Sören Kierkegaard (1813–1855), a Christian existentialist, he has researched and interpreted a lot, and the Finnish translation comes directly from Denmark.

“I came across Kierkegaard’s ideas already in Köbis. From the motto of one of his books, ‘Better well married than badly married’, I realized that this must be worth delving into. So it was.”

He has managed to translate six works by Kierkegaard into Finnish.

For Lehti, existentialism is an awareness of death and transience. “It creates solidarity in people, making us brothers and sisters, and naturally it also fights harmful self-thinking.”

Writer, translator and philosopher Torsti Lehtinen at Restaurant Cella on Helsinki’s Fleminginkatu at the Kotiharju Sauna club’s table, where the club has been gathering for more than ten years.

About Even after 40 philosophical and fictional works, Lehtinen cannot choose whether he is more of a writer or a philosopher. “Philosophy must be presented in fiction in a sustainable way. And fiction without philosophical aspects is boring”, he nevertheless agrees to define.

Philosophy leads to the frontier of unsolved mysteries. “Problems can be solved, but riddles never are, the space of philosophical avenues of thought is infinite and that’s why it’s so interesting. I’m always thinking and thinking and I don’t feel claustrophobic in that world. Philosophy is the door in and out.”

For the past few months, Torsti Lehtinen has been working on his latest work, which is called nothing less than The gospel of death.

“It will be completed next spring. While waiting for that,” the philosopher says and laughs.