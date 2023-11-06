80 years old | The people of Koivisto were everywhere, no matter what was happening in Finnish popular culture: the Danny Show was a blast

Anneli Koivisto is remembered for the duo Koivistolaiset, but her long-term passion is dance, which has been a part of life for seven decades.

6.11. 18:30

The people of Koivisto or Anneli and Anja Koivisto were remembered by many from television and concerts in the 1970s. The sisters have been in the public eye less in this millennium, but there is still enough energy. Big sister Anneli has been directing dance classes at the civic college for over 30 years, and the work continues once a week.

“Other than that, I’ve retired, but I’m not leaving it. I do aerobics, and we dance flats, twists and jives. Even though my hair is tied and I don’t wear a lot of make-up, people of the same age do recognize me to some extent,” says Koivisto.

He left his contemporaries with memories, because Koivisto residents were present in different contexts. The sisters sang, danced, acted and recorded. Anneli Koivisto made it to Eurovision twice, her sister and Mark Aron with The way to a new day – with the song 1971 and Fred’s alongside Pump pump in the song 1976.

Koivisto residents and Markku Aro represented Finland in Eurovision in 1971.

Performing career started at the ballet school of the National Opera at the age of ten. Koivisto had done gymnastics in Elanto’s Isku, until the opera located near his childhood home began to appeal.

“I went there and didn’t tell anything at home. I spent about twenty years at the opera, and it was a terribly hard school. All were really good dancers, but the director Alfons Almin wife Doris Laine danced all the main parts, and the rest only had stunt parts.”

Koivisto switched to television in the mid-1960s Youth dance moment program. Sister Anja, who was three years younger, was already a regular working couple, and Koivistolaiset was born.

“There weren’t a lot of people available who could do motion sequences after they were shown once. There was no need to strive for anything, but they called to ask if you would come to this program. There were terrible barks from the opera about doing such nonsense, but then we started fooling around.”

Anneli Koivisto, who performed twice in Eurovision, still follows the song contest. He considers it positive that choreography is a central part of songs these days. “It’s nice that there is movement on stage. In the 1970s, you wouldn’t have gotten band members to do anything on stage, but they do now.”

Sisters had been singing since childhood, so television work led to the start of a recording career. By Johnny Liebkind and Danny’s tours took them all over the country.

In the summer of 1968, Koivisto residents were dancers in the Danny show when pyrotechnics exploded on the Vehmassalmi stage and caused one of the most famous accidents in dance stage history.

“It was planned that we would have come on stage with fire torches in hand to swing, but we refused. We were on the bus when there was an explosion on the stage in front of the drums, the bus bounced and the stage collapsed. Fortunately, we refused, because we would have gone crazy.”

Anneli Koivisto is holding an old photo of her and her sister Anja. The duo won the Rostock International Hit Festival competition in 1969.

Career in music got a boost from winning the Rostock song contest in 1969. The Koivisto people built a whole out of their performance, which also included choreography. Koivisto and his sister also made them for other singers on stage and for television.

There was also movement in the first Eurovision performance with Markku Aro.

“We were told all the time that not so much choreography, not so that the knee rises. No one had moved in Eurovision yet, so it was completely new.”

During the 1970s, more choreographies were seen in the competition, and dance was an integral part of Koivisto’s second Eurovision appearance. Fred’s Pump the pump movements were planned Aira Samulin.

“Pump the pump was supposed to be slow in tempo, but there was an accident at work because the song was too long. They told me to shorten it, but when it had choreography, you couldn’t. The tempo had to be increased, and the whole atmosphere faded. It was a blast.”

The dance moves of the Pump pump song for the 1976 Eurovision broadcast were designed by Aira Samulin. Titta Jokinen (left), Fredi, Anneli Koivisto, Aimo Lehto and Irma Tapio on stage.

until the 1970s Koivisto describes it as a madhouse, because there was a lot of work all over Finland. He was not disturbed at the gigs because he always moved with his sister. They were safe for each other.

During the day they did make-up shows in department stores and played sports, the evenings were spent singing. The opera experience laid the foundation for a performing career.

“The choreographies were trained so strong that the performance was not stressful. Before going on stage, I felt like I was humming, but when I picked up the microphone and started doing it, it went by itself.”

See also The last man walked on the moon 50 years ago Anneli and Anja Koivisto were regular performers in the popular Ilkamat entertainment program in 1970. Also in the picture are actors Marita Nordberg (left) and Seppo Kolehmainen.

In 1983, the Koivistolaiset duo performed at the parliamentary election in Tampere.

When the industry changed, Koivisto and her sisters moved to become cruise hostesses. The 1990s were spent on ships, where they had a morning party and a show in the evening. In the afternoon, beauty care products were presented and the audience was made up for the evening.

Sisters the last performances were a couple of years ago at Kauniala Hospital, where their mother spent her last years. There they had sung a charity concert every year since they were children.

“There are no more gigs, and we’re not really going. I like that when you turn 80, you can let it be,” says Koivisto.

“But you don’t want to stop exercising once you’ve started it. In addition to dance lessons, I work out at home. I have to keep myself in shape so that I can keep my toes in my mouth.”

The daily program also includes long walks with my husband and dog. The pace has calmed down, but the movement continues.