80 years old | The most challenging in flight captain Taisto Kurhela’s career were charter flights to Siberia

Taisto Kurhela’s piloting career began in 1972, and he still hasn’t stopped flying.

Flight captain Battle Kurhela still well remembers his first time on a plane. Among other things, those known for their aerial photos Karhumäki The ski machine owned by the brothers flew the public for a fee on Lake Katteluksenjärvi in ​​Alavude. Seven-year-old Kurhela also happened to be there.

“I was sent to a nearby shop to get coffee, but I blew the coffee money.”

At home they weren’t happy about it, but what are you going to do. The fly had already bitten.

In the year 1969 Kurhela completed his private pilot’s license. He had time to work for ten years as a mechanical, electrical and motor science teacher at a civic school, but his blood drew to the sky.

The actual career in flying began in 1972, when Kurhela became a flight instructor at Malmi BF-letun, Finland’s oldest still operating flight school.

The 1970s were a fascinating time from the point of view of aviation, even though many things were in their infancy, says Kurhela.

“A lot of pilot license books were flown, and recreational aviation was developing.”

Later, he trained as a commercial pilot and moved to the service of charter flight companies. In those jobs, he had time to fly for tens of years.

Long the slot can accommodate a huge number of flights and, of course, passengers taken from one place to another. Kurhela has, among other things, flown ambulance flights during the ISAF peacekeeping operation from Afghanistan to Finland in the middle of the war and transported four presidents: From the cake, Koivisto, Ahti Island and From the halo.

“Excellent passengers”, he says in response to inquiries about the trips of heads of state.

“In the past, the state administration still wanted to fly significantly more. Nowadays, we are afraid that the media will write about how much it costs to fly,” Kurhela thinks.

Kurhela remembers the 1990s as a particularly colorful time. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, more and more flights went to Russia.

“Before, you could fly to Moscow with special permits if a minister or president was on board. After the crash, I was able to fly a little more freely.”

Simple flying to the eastern neighbor was still not. There were a few international airports in Russia as well as domestic airports where you had to get a navigator from Moscow or St. Petersburg. When obtaining permits, relationships mattered.

The ability to pay also had to be found, as initially fuel, landing and navigation fees were handled in cash.

“Almost $100,000 in cash had to be carried on long flights.”

Kurhela flew for a company that operated several planes mostly owned by wealthy Russian families. They were used for both work and vacation trips.

“For example, I have flown the chairman of the Duma’s upper house on his election tour for a month.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self? “The profession of a pilot is interesting and versatile, go for it with courage.”

Significant some of Kurhela’s flights to Russia were ambulance flights. Customers were, for example, American oil drilling companies operating in Siberia, who did not trust the local hospitals.

Kurhela flew weekly to pick up Americans in Finland to receive treatment. It was not unusual at all to go to Siberia to pick up a patient because of a common bronchitis.

“Americans have so much responsibility for their employees that companies don’t want to take the risk of being sued and paying large compensations if something goes wrong,” explains Kurhela.

On flights to Siberia, the weather conditions presented their own challenges: in winter it could be fifty degrees below zero, in summer the same degree of heat.

According to Kurhela, the most challenging thing was still arranging permits and other practical matters. In previous years, it was more difficult to find out the problems, because communication was often slow.

“When we started flying to Russia, the only means of communication was a satellite phone that was carried in a bag.”

Of course, even with that, if necessary, the problems were solved. Kurhela remembers how once an ambulance flight was ordered to Russia to the Kogalym airfield. The navigator picked up from St. Petersburg had not even heard of the field.

“I said that yes, that field should be there, here is the airport manager’s number.”

The navigator called the number, and sure enough: the field existed. It was built by an American oil company and Moscow had not yet accepted it into its own lists.

“The navigator then drew an approach map with obstacle heights via the phone. We flew all the way there on a map like this.”

Kurhela officially retired in 2008, but even after that he flew the jet of an American family for a few years. He still hasn’t stopped flying, and the constantly developing field is still of interest to him.

“The last time I flew was in the summer.”

The commercial pilot’s license is still valid, as are the inspection pilot’s authorizations. However, flight kilometers are not accumulated in the previous model.

“These days I spend winters in Portugal, summers in Finland.”

Long flights have been replaced by walks on the golf course. A year on the green easily accumulates a thousand kilometers.