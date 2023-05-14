80 years old | The mania for performing drew Pekka Laiho to the stage – and to successful roles

“Right from the beginning, the theater was terribly exciting and fun,” says actor Pekka Laiho.

“Art fights for his position and keeps his place,” the actor Pekka Laiho utters determination in his voice. According to Laiho, proper theater art has very often had to defend its space when threatened by many kinds of liirumlarums. However, it has always been successful.

“I still believe in the possibilities of art in this world,” adds Laiho. He lives with his wife Aila Luode-Laihon with in Järvenpää.

Pekka Laiho’s theater sky has been long and remarkably impressive – starting with the Student Theater and the MTV Theater in the 1960s. He ranks among the top performers of his generation, among the straits and loirs, and the stage of the theater has remained his main stage.

His last job was directing for the summer of 2019 Arto Paasilinnan A happy man Ohkola theater in Mäntsälä.

Skinny emphasizes the importance of some instructors to his own work. “When I didn’t go to theater school, Ylioppilasteatteri took me towards a profession, especially Kalle Holmberga damn clever, diligent and outspoken director.”

Laiho had already felt the joy of performing as a boy of less than ten years old, first spontaneously and then by winning recitation competitions.

At the Helsinki City Theatre, where 38 years passed, Laiho received decisive impulses A group from Turka. Becoming a breadwinner – with its natural superficialities – threatened the actor, until Turkka started as a director in the city theater. “Jokke opened up all my mannerisms and at the same time freed up a good career as an artist.”

Laiho raises this direction to Turka’s gem at the city theater Hannu Salaman It’s the seer where the creator is -work, in which Laiho got to play the writer’s alter ego, Harri Salmi. “I will never forget that play and interpretation!”

“Of course, it hurt the self-esteem of the young kid, when already in 1968 I got to play the role of Romeo in the Tampere Theatre,” Pekka Laiho recalls.

To be central Laiho has discovered that he is the current director Pasi Lampela. At the beginning of the millennium, their collaboration started, which has continued with many great results until recent years.

“As a director, Pasi is strong and idiosyncratic and knows how to react well even to negative feedback from an actor”, reflects the theater connoisseur. “As a person and a friend, he is a rare species in his honesty.”

Skinny has worked on hundreds of plays with dozens of directors and does not deny that in his career he has also had to perform in more demanding plays. “It’s the curse of institutional theater, but a skilled circus horse has to know how to jump along with it.”

There are also roles that you just have to take on even if you don’t know how, says Laiho.

“My Fair Lady -musical Mr. Higgins was such a part because I’m an unlucky singer, but I was forced to learn to imitate singing. And it went through,” he says with a smile.

But what has been the best, the most beloved role?

Laiho didn’t think long about the answer. He returns to 1979, when a young Arto af Hallström came to Helsinki City Theater to direct on the big stage Shakespeare’s Othello.

“Esko Salminen was Othello, ever lovely No Ahvo Desdemona, and I got the role of Iago. I squeezed all the evil out of myself and managed to charge it into the bitter character of Iago. Everything went as it should.”

What then has pulled, almost forced to act for more than half a century?

“From the very beginning, the theater was terribly exciting and fun, and while practicing, I always found new dimensions in things and myself,” Laiho answers.

He names the exhibitionist desire to be on display and to be noticed as his basic motive.

“That you can be seen – and tell and share stories.”