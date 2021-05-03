80 years old | Tauno Äijälä is to be thanked for Kympi’s news: “Yes, those years have been lobbied, I have never had such a huge sauna”

Communication Adviser Tauno Äijälä became the real Lord MTV. During his 34-year career at Maikkari, he was, among other things, acquiring the channel’s own news and creating his own channel.

In his childhood Tauno Äijälä got used to moving from place to place. With the assignments of a father who worked at VR, the family lived in many places – and always at the station.

“I learned in a dream of the whistling of a locomotive to distinguish between a passing and a stopping train, and only to a stopping one I woke up,” he recalls.

As an adult, Äijälä then stopped at his place early – for his long-term job at MTV. In 1952, he had gone to a school in Turku, studied afterwards and worked as a journalist in the city of Aura River.

He probably would have stayed in Turku, but he was the program director Leo Meller got him lured to the job of CEO for MTV. We lived in 1967, and Äijälä was only 26 years old.

In the media house so did the next 34 years. Over time, Äijälä became the real Lord MTV, the company’s permanent stable landmark in various television turmoil. Owners and managers changed, but Äijälä remained.

What factors tied you so closely to the company?

“The first impression had already been excellent. At a young age, of course, it was great to sit in your own room in a new office building in Pöllölaakso, get a reasonable amount of resources and still be able to build your own work image yourself, ”Äijälä replies. Later, the vacancies changed and stumbled, but he was always responsible for the software.

Until the 1980s, the spirit of MTV was ruled by the owner, the CEO Pentti Hanski.

“The glove was a cartridge in a class of its own, and he was interested in just about everything down to the last detail. He also shuddered to trigger his opinion directly and hotly, but I don’t think he did it maliciously. ”

On MTV Äijälä had time to see many milestones. The strongest include their own Ten news, which were launched in 1981.

“The owl news immediately hit hard. This resulted in a welcome news and quality competition with Yleisradio, which also improved Yle’s news, ”he estimates.

“We immediately adopted the practice of two news anchors from around the world. It worked, they became important TV faces, for example Kaj from Lindén, Leena from Kaskela and Urpo Martikainen. Similarly, we started in the form of short stories, a new one too – and the journalist was soon recruited with journalistically solid names such as Rauli Virtanen, Helena Petäistö and Kari Lumikero. ”

Äijälä gives Pöllöuutis a commendable rating for its run-in. “But yes, those years were lobbied. I have never had as much sauna as in the previous years when we toured Seppo Internal with the matter. “

Even the bigger bang was that MTV got its own channel in 1993. It started with “all evening joy,” as the media researcher Heikki Hellman has named the reform.

“That’s when our long season as Yle’s crofters ended. Even in the nineties, they accepted the change in the first place without any previous ideological fears, and Yle made it easier for them to take care of channels one and two completely themselves. ”

The increased transmission time employed a lot of Äijälä. He traveled the world exploring the supply, sucked impressions, learned and embraced, and bought several formats. The program map was structured, and MTV3 accounted for as much as 40 percent of all TV viewing.

Mr. MTV retired in 2001, as a satisfied man. However, he has continued to work until very recent years, as an expert in TV digitization has been needed in Finnish and international circles.

“The best thing about journalism at all times has been that there are new and surprising things in front of you every single day, and that you need to find out about them urgently. Ready at once, ”says Tauno Äijälä.