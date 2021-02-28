Health information The subject’s father, school counselor Pertti Helin, says that people other than just top athletes benefit from exercises that improve concentration and relaxation.

Not at all it is no exaggeration to say that exercise and health have been school counselors To Pertti Helin heart things.

“They have been like that since childhood,” Helin admits on the phone at his home in Hirvensalo, Turku.

Before decades of career on these themes, of course, had my own passion for sports.

The spark came from home: after the wars, he worked as a police officer Onni-dad was one of the best bullets in the country and an exemplary trainee.

The firstborn of a family of seven was himself physically gifted, and the patrol hobby supported fitness. At the age of 17, Helin tried a 50-kilometer road run, which took more than four hours. In the same year, 90 kilometers of skiing also folded from a young man.

Helin did particularly well in the decathlon, where he won gold under the age of 20, among other things, and in weightlifting.

“My sports career ended when I contracted ankylosing spondylitis at the age of 23.”

Discomfort it still feels, of course, but it works. Competitive sports changed to teaching and coaching, which Helin did for twenty years as a trainer and coach of the Finnish Sports Confederation, from daily exercises to value competition help.

Among the most successful trainees were speed runners, among others Riitta Salin, Mona-Lisa Pursiainen and Pirjo Häggman as well as the pole vault Olympic medalist Antti Kalliomäki.

If As an athlete, Helin was driven by the desire to develop and try his limits, the same has been seen in his career anyway. In his own coaching, he developed exercises that specifically emphasize relaxation and related concentration.

“It was based on an American sprint coach Bud Winterin to my lessons and my own experiences. I consider concentration and relaxation to be the basis of my successful coaching. I have used my methods, for example, to teach a relaxed running sprinter. “

The peaks stand out precisely because of their ability to relax and concentrate, Helin says.

“And there are these abilities that benefit even ordinary people. Still, I don’t think they can be taken into account well enough in Finland even now. Especially those who suffer the most from stress benefit the most. ”

After his coaching career, Helin continued as a researcher and later defended his doctoral dissertation on the same topic at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Kuopio.

Helin has also been taking the message of health and exercise abroad, to Estonia and Russia. After retiring, he continued in Russia for several more years, including an EU-supported project throughout Russia and then a project funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Karelia.

“The projects left good memories of the collaboration. Together, we took children’s and young people’s physical education and health education forward. ”

However, something changed in 2013 when Vladimir Putin began his third presidency Dimitri Medvedevin after. During Medvedev’s time, the projects had progressed by consensus, but now they ended up like a wall.

“The word of the second president no longer weighed anything when Putin came to power. The line was that no ‘foreign propaganda’ was allowed to be brought to Russia. He wanted it Stalin propaganda. And now that madness continues. ”

Helin says Putin’s theme was that the Russian school was preparing for war. “It is the worst thing I have ever met. That a nation will move forward with that idea. ”

Always no political will has been found immediately in the homeland either.

Research and teaching broadened the understanding of the social significance of exercise and health. Helin considers his greatest advocacy work to be the chairman of the Sports and Health Education Teachers’ Association (LIITO), as a result of which Terveystieto was accepted as a compulsory subject in comprehensive school in 2001. In 2007, it became a real subject for student writing.

“The title of father of school health information has been fitted over my shoulders. Many others deserve the title. ”

Life work as an advocate of exercise and health, Helin is still visible in everyday life.

“My own well-being requires exercise. And when a wife is the same type, it’s helpful. If the other feels that they should even go for a jog, then they will leave. ”

When the snow got to the south, Helinit has been on the trail. Kilometers are not counted, but an hour is an appropriate number. In addition to sidestepping, routines include walking, yoga and strength training.

At a younger age, the importance of exercise and a healthy lifestyle sometimes became unnecessarily awkward to others, but no longer.

“With age, I’ve learned.”