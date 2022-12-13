80 years old | Rolled up sleeves and a yellow pencil were Tarmo Roppe’s trademarks on Yle’s election nights

Reporter Tarmo Ropponen already reports to the people about the occupation of Vanha. “It was a good introduction to TV work for me.”

A collared shirt rolled up sleeves and holding a yellow pencil. They became a journalist Tarmo Roppen trademarks when he hosted Ylen TV1’s election monitoring evenings for decades – until the 2006 presidential election.

“Election nights became the best highlights of my career,” says Ropponen with a smile.

“Election supervisors are an intense situation, waiting and then bursting with excitement. At the same time, the most important thing for the editors is to keep the palette together and make the evening roll smoothly.”

Ropponen mentions his colleagues with appreciation, such as the TV director Kalevi “A splinter” Uusivuuren. A good implementation was always guaranteed with the cooperation of a large group. Outside commentators also have to adapt to the gang. “Sami Borg then established itself for the longest time.”

News Manager Ralf Friberg had taken over as a reporter for Roppe’s TV news department in 1968 – and one of the first gigs was the takeover of the Old Student Hall in November.

“I got a tip-off that you should come to Vanha as soon as possible. We rushed to the scene with the cameraman, and there was a lot of trouble right there. We received a lot of interviews and film tape, which were soon sent to Pasila. It was a good introduction to TV work for me.”

Growing up in Virkkala, Lohja, Roppo was mainly attracted to sports as a teenager – but also to work as a journalist. He started early as a journalist while studying at the university.

Yle career became exceptionally long: 37 years. As a labor market reporter in the 1970s, Ropponen explained to the public the tes-kärhäms with mediations and strikes. “It was the deepest down time, but the most intense period of my career. There were enough strikes not only because of wages, but also because the Democrats and Communists were fighting over big unions.”

“As a journalist, you had to acquire valid insider information about situations. I got good informants from the employers’ camp, SAK, trade unions and parties.”

Birchbark basket was involved in a couple of big headline stories. President From the cake infuriated Johannes Virolainen The “midsummer bomb” in 1979 led Roppe to request an interview from Tamminiemi.

“‘Are you such a damn naive man when you ask for an interview,’ Kekkonen roared as he descended the stairs – but finally read a short comment to the camera,” the TV conker mumbles. “And finally he wished us a happy Easter, but soon changed to Midsummer.”

Taboo rattled Ahti Karjalainen interview in 1983—the same day that Pres Koivisto had dismissed him from the position of the CEO of the Bank of Finland. “When the reason for the firings was obvious, I had to ask if you were an alcoholic. Of course he denied it. The interview came on TV that same evening.”

Karelian– the interview melted the ice. There had never been a single hint of the politicians’ boozing or mistresses, not to mention the ramblings of the thunderous UKK, in the media before. “There was no violation of the country’s custom,” sums up Ropponen.

Ropponen got into the most difficult position in the Koivisto quote dispute in 1984. The matter has already been investigated and clarified, and without going into the details, Ropponen is content to say: “It all stemmed from my inaccurate wording of the Koivisto quote, and the matter eventually blew up. Over time, the relationship with the president was fixed – thanks in particular to Yle’s CEO Sakari Kiurun and Koivisto’s credit man Matti Pekkanen“, Ropponen states.

“At the time of the quote dispute, I already talked to the family about what we’re getting into here.”

Supplier does public work that is visible and subject to criticism. “In the end, I got away with quite a bit, there were a few death threats and unpleasantly smelling mail packages.”

However, Ropponen considers the most sustainable thing to be the fact that he has been able to participate in interesting news work for so long. “These days, the importance of reliable news is only emphasized all the time.”