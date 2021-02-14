80 years old | Risto Niku investigates murders and other villains

“Who would bother to study that self-evident thing,” says the non-fiction writer

Captain Ivan Belovin murder in Lauttasaari in the autumn of 1944? Minister Heikki Ritavuoren murder in Töölö in the winter of 1922? The shooting down of the passenger plane Kaleva in Tallinn in the summer of 1940? A few of our recent history of controversial cases by the journalist Risto Niku has thoroughly flattered in his books.

Niku worked for three decades as Elisa’s communications manager. When he retired in 2003, for once, there seemed to be enough time to familiarize himself with the mind-boggling chains of events. There was already energy and interest.

Niku threw himself as a non-fiction writer.

“Electric puzzles like these are better for me than exploring longer processes and periods,” Niku says.

So the man of mysteries?

“Yes, to the extent that who would bother to look into the obvious now.”

He had heard the Belov story in the 1980s.

“Once after a squash, the club’s president, a war veteran Keijo Kiukkola told me the whole story. I would have made a press story about it, but Keijo refused – one of the parties could have been alive. But ten years later, I read in Hesar a description of the same case by an interpreter of the Supervisory Commission. I knew I was on top of the story. ”

On the night of November 3, 1944, Captain Belov was shot on a horse load from a Soviet column traveling to Porkkala in Lauttasaari. Following a riot by the Surveillance Commission, state police conducted a massive, secret murder investigation. In vain, the thing went dark.

Through his contacts and research, Niku figured out a complex tangle of shooting.

Well, who shot Soviet Captain Belov?

“It was done by a Finnish man who was resting in the grave as early as 2003 when I made my book – and I still don’t reveal the shooter’s name.”

The book of Niku also entered Soviet history Kaleva’s death flight (2007). A passenger plane departing from Tallinn to Helsinki on June 14, 1940 was shot down on the Estonian coast. A double crew and seven passengers died.

The Soviet Union had just begun a blockade on the Baltic states, and there have been some very wild claims about the motives for the plane being shot down.

“It was the reaction of overzealous Soviet pilots,” Niku curbs speculation. “The current instructions of the Red Army Air Force were so loose and incomplete that it made it possible.”

The most personal his expedition Niku made to the Olympic history of Chamonix, France. At the January-February 1924 Winter Olympics, his father Tapani Niku (1895–1989) had brought Finland its first cross-country medal, bronze at 18 kilometers.

But Chamonix had left question marks that Niku decided on for his brother Eero Nikun with make an explanation. Born in A hard game in the Alps work (2009), which startles with information about Norwegian bullfighting trains. Norway dominated cross-country skiing in a completely sovereign way – also behind the scenes.

“First of all, the 50 kilometers competed had been turned into an alpine species at the request of Norway. Instead of the 200 meters allowed by the rules, the height difference became 800 meters, there were huge ascents and terrible descents. The route was changed at the last minute, ”says Niku.

Tapani Niku was from the expanses of Ostrobothnia, the son of Haapavesi, a cross-country skier more than a downhill skier. Chamonix in his fifties was followed by a severe fall and interruption, and is said to have skied his 18-mile bronze with broken ribs.

But can a man in that condition ski for medals?

“I think I can, because in the home sauna, much later, he showed us the boys the two bumps on the side of the break points. Otherwise, he did not explain things afterwards, let alone. ”

Why did the noblest race have to go into convolutions?

“The reason was the fifties of the 1922 Holmenkollen Games, with Finland Anton Collin and Tapani Niku had taken a double win before the Norwegians – the first time the Norwegian didn’t beat Holmenkollen. It was a landslide and in Norway the flags were pulled to the half pole due to a terrible loss, ”Risto Niku replies with a smile.

“Revenge then came in Chamonix.”