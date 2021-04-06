80 years old | Opera singer Raita Karpo dreamed of an international career, but then life came to an end

As a singer, Raita Karpo has done her life’s work in addition to classical folk songs, which she has also performed abroad.

Few already knows as a child what he wants from his life. A track for Karpo the matter was unusually clear.

“I knew I was going to become an opera singer,” he says firmly.

And so it happened. After the singing childhood, the road led to the Sibelius Academy Liisa Linko-Malmion to the National Opera and international stages.

But how could his own future be seen so clearly even then as a child?

“I had all the lunch for it. I sat small in front of the radio, looking for very high pitched singers and traveling. ”

There was not even an alternative. The music took off, even though the Ateneum Karpo was accepted.

“Kim Borg, who was an engineer, said ‘hear it Viiru, if the gift of a song is given, it will always come through’. The song won for him too. ”

Karpo, Marila, a relative of his own, received his fin as a blood inheritance. The mother and father who fell in the last months of the war were Karelian evacuees. Both were talented singers and Actors, even though the bread came from elsewhere. The mother was the head of the municipal home, the father an officer. The family ended up from Terijoki to Taipalsaari and later to Lahti.

“It was a great fortune that the Kannas joint school and the Vyborg Music College moved to Lahti. The student loan was, for example Martti Talvela, Ritva Auvinen and Jaakko Ryhänen. I got to grow and live in the world of music. ”

The prestigious music college even had its own opera house. At a sensitive age, such an inspiring atmosphere bore far, Karpo thinks.

“Think of young people today that no one cares about. How wonderful it would be when there were bright figures around who would say that now let’s go and do it together! ”

Its time At the National Opera, Karpo recalls with warmth. The first role was Leevi Madetojan Ostrobothniansopera Liisa, followed Leoš Janáčekin From a dead house and so on.

“It was my dream. Even now, as I go past the opera, I always watch that cream cake stand on it. And luckily I got to experience it. ”

The career of an international opera singer attracted me, but life came to a halt.

Karpo started a family and was a long-married journalist Hannu Karpon with. With children, the distances are close. At a younger age, slowing down your own career may have felt like a bitter piece, but not anymore, Karpo says. “Values ​​change. And life is so gracious that every time we go forward, new doors open. ”

As a singer In addition to classical works, Karpo has done his classical work on folk songs, which he has also performed abroad. The scope and versatility of the software is only good, he says.

“From weeping hymns to oratorios and everything in between.”

That’s why naming a favorite song isn’t quite easy. However, there are two strong candidates.

“Even though I love stoves so horribly, I go for myself Yrjö Kilpisen For the song and Heino Kasken Summer night. The song has a great lyrics – ‘when the flight of blood is exhausted’. And I love Kaske’s piano language. ”

Singing and performing still bring great pleasure to Karpo. Admittedly, last year was particularly difficult.

“The year was one I would like to forget. I had breast cancer surgery, and radiation treatment damaged my lungs. But now I’m starting to be fine. ”

Especially The Karelian singing tradition has become important to Karpo because of its own roots.

“It’s gotten so bloody. The mother was from Metsäpirt on the shores of Lake Ladoga, the father from Valkjärvi on the Isthmus. Fifteen years ago, I first visited old Karelia. Mom had described everything so clearly that it was as if she had come home. ”

The experience was shocking. In Mummola’s yard, the old well was still in use. In the mother’s stories, the ringing of Konevitsa’s church bells was always heard on Sunday mornings.

“That country speech was so powerful that I was just beaten. That’s where the blood draws. ”

Since then, Karpo has visited the region several times, including performing. A new trip is also planned, as soon as better times come.

“It was just a conversation with a friend that the paw is still going.”